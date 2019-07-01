Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Merlin Entertainments    MERL   GB00BDZT6P94

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Entertainments : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT

nFORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Norges Bank
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Merlin Entertainments PLC
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		Opening Disclosure
28/06/2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' 		No
Not Required

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 1p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 12,741,796 1.24%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 12,741,796 1.24%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 01/07/2019
Contact name: Sai Aanandha Shankhar
Telephone number: +4724073134

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
04:58aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment Plc
PU
04:47aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment Plc
PR
06/28Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
RE
06/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 rise, buyout offer helps Mer..
RE
06/28Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
RE
06/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
06/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainments Plc
PU
06/28LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Rise On Hopes For Trump-Xi Talks
DJ
06/28EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Edge Up As G-20 Begins
DJ
06/28DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc - Ordinary ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 739 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Debt 2019 1 485 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 23,53
P/E ratio 2020 20,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capitalization 4 593 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,97  GBP
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.45%5 839
TUI-30.05%5 753
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.72%4 407
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.74%2 980
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.22.56%1 976
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-18.60%1 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About