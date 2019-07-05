Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Merlin Entertainments    MERL   GB00BDZT6P94

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Entertainments : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:53am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

BlackRock, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Merlin Entertainments plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

04 July 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

43,844,185

4.28%

0

0.00%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

21,970

0.00%

1,650,758

0.16%

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

TOTAL:

43,866,155

4.28%

1,650,758

0.16%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

Purchase

1,232

GBP 4.4880

1p ordinary

Sale

491,884

GBP 4.4860

1p ordinary

Sale

9,143

GBP 4.4880

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing short

193,540

GBP 4.4872

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing long

53,712

GBP 4.4873

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

1p ordinary

Transfer In of Shares

49,036

1p ordinary

Transfer Out of Shares

49,036

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

05 July 2019

Contact name:

James Michael

Telephone number:

+44 20 7743 3650

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

.

Disclaimer

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
10:53aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
09:53aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment
PU
09:53aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07:39aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
PU
07/04MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC AMENDM..
PU
07/03MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainments Plc
PU
07/03FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07/03MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07/03MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Dealing Disclosure
PU
07/03MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 748 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 1 462 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 4 588 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,21  GBP
Last Close Price 4,49  GBP
Spread / Highest target 4,72%
Spread / Average Target -6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.35%5 769
TUI-28.37%5 797
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.27%4 445
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.58%2 980
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.28.55%2 000
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-21.22%1 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About