Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Merlin Entertainments    MERL   GB00BDZT6P94

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 07/19 11:10:47 am
450.0500 GBp   +0.01%
04:35aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment, Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Entertainments : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:35am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Merlin Entertainments plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Merlin Entertainments plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

1p ordinary

Purchase

25,927

4.5000

4.5000

1p ordinary

Sale

24,000

4.5000

4.5000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit
(GBP)

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

1,927

4.5000

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

19 July 2019

Contact name:

Craig Watson

Telephone number:

+44 (28) 9040-9605

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
04:35aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment, Plc
PU
07/17FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
07/17FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC : - Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment, Plc
PR
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainments Plc
PU
07/17MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
07/16MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainment plc
PU
07/15MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainments Plc
PU
07/15FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 748 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 1 462 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 4 600 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 414,88  GBp
Last Close Price 450,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2,22%
Spread / Average Target -7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.73%5 745
TUI-30.96%5 604
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-4.60%4 302
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.06%2 965
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.24.45%1 953
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-19.91%1 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About