Merlin Entertainments : Holdings in Company- Marathon Asset Management LLP

Breakdown of shares controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP:

Custodian Nominal Bank of America Merrill Lynch 960,692 Bank of New York Mellon 11,605,443 BNP Paribas 42,423 Brown Brothers Harriman 38,460 JP Morgan Chase 2,527,649 Northern Trust 27,743,098 Royal Bank of Canada 45,676 State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston 28,278,693 Total 71,242,134

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in Merlin Entertainment controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 51,041,812 shares.

Matthew Jowett

Company Secretary

Merlin Entertainments Plc

Link House, 25 West Street, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1LD

01202 634 955