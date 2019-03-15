Log in
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
Merlin Entertainments : Holdings in Company- Marathon Asset Management LLP

03/15/2019

Breakdown of shares controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP:

Custodian

Nominal

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

960,692

Bank of New York Mellon

11,605,443

BNP Paribas

42,423

Brown Brothers Harriman

38,460

JP Morgan Chase

2,527,649

Northern Trust

27,743,098

Royal Bank of Canada

45,676

State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston

28,278,693

Total

71,242,134

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in Merlin Entertainment controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 51,041,812 shares.

Matthew Jowett

Company Secretary

Merlin Entertainments Plc

Link House, 25 West Street, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1LD

01202 634 955

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:13 UTC
