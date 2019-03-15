Merlin Entertainments : Holdings in Company- Marathon Asset Management LLP

Breakdown of shares controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP:
|
Custodian
|
Nominal
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|
960,692
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
11,605,443
|
BNP Paribas
|
42,423
|
Brown Brothers Harriman
|
38,460
|
JP Morgan Chase
|
2,527,649
|
Northern Trust
|
27,743,098
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
45,676
|
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston
|
28,278,693
|
Total
|
71,242,134
The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in Merlin Entertainment controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 51,041,812 shares.
Matthew Jowett
Company Secretary
Merlin Entertainments Plc
Link House, 25 West Street, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1LD
01202 634 955
