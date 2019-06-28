Log in
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
Merlin Entertainments : Madame Tussauds owner Merlin to be bought by Lego family and Blackstone

06/28/2019 | 05:20am EDT
Visitors walk past as security personnel keep watch outside a new Madame Tussauds Museum at the Qianmen Commercial street in central Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal valuing the company and its debt at nearly 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion).

The deal values Merlin shares at 455 pence each, giving the firm an enterprise value of 5.905 billion pounds, Merlin said on Friday. The acquiring consortium also includes Canadian pension fund CPPIB.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey)

Stocks treated in this article : Blackstone Group LP, Merlin Entertainments
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.29% 44.31 Delayed Quote.48.64%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 13.97% 450.135 Delayed Quote.24.41%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 741 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Debt 2019 1 344 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 20,55
P/E ratio 2020 18,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 4 045 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,91  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS24.41%5 121
TUI-31.54%5 626
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-4.26%4 381
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.32%2 988
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.24.61%1 947
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-17.87%1 914
