MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
My previous session
Merlin Entertainments : earnings up 6.2 percent on strong theme parks

0
02/28/2019 | 03:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Eye is seen near the Houses of Parliament at dawn in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Merlin Entertainments, the tourist attraction company, beat forecasts with a 6.2 percent rise in 2018 core earnings, driven by a strong performance at its theme parks business, and said its outlook for 2019 was "positive".

The operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks, the London Eye and Alton Towers made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 494 million pounds for the year to Dec. 29.

That topped the 488 million pounds expected by analysts and was up from 474 million a year earlier.

The world's second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney said it welcomed a record 67 million visitors, up 1.4 percent, while revenue rose 5.9 percent to 1.69 billion pounds.

Its other sites include Legoland, Sea Life and the London Dungeons.

Revenue at its Resort Theme Parks division grew 9.1 percent and was up 6.4 percent at Legoland. The Midway Attractions division saw growth of 1.1 percent with a continued recovery in London trading.

Merlin said trading in 2019 had been in line with expectations. "Our 2019 outlook is positive and unchanged," it said.

About 70 percent of Merlin's core annual earnings are generated in the second half of the year and it makes two thirds of its annual profit outside of Britain.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Alistair Smout and Jason Neely)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 668 M
EBIT 2018 319 M
Net income 2018 207 M
Debt 2018 1 222 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 17,36
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 3 604 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.06%4 794
TUI-23.17%6 513
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC4.71%4 998
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC11.75%3 486
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED17.30%2 921
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-2.01%2 347
