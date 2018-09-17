Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Merlin Properties    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES (MRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

MERLIN Properties : agrees to sell its stake in Testa Residencial for 321.2 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

MERLIN Properties, Banco Santander and BBVA have formalized, on 14 September 2018, an agreement with Tropic Real Estate Holding, S.L., company managed by the real estate funds of Blackstone, for the sale of 50.01% of Testa Residencial.

Testa Residencial is the leading company in the rented residential market in Spain. It has a portfolio of 10,615 units, mainly open market housing, not restricted by protection schemes, with annualized gross rents of € 85 million and an occupancy rate of 91.4%.

MERLIN Properties acquired the residential portfolio of Testa, from Sacyr, in July 2015. It consisted initially of 1,519 rented units, with a net valuation of € 176.8 million. Afterwards, in June 2016, it reached an agreement with the shareholders of the extinct Metrovacesa for the spin-off and contribution of its rented residential assets to Testa, resulting in a total portfolio of 4,706 units, which subsequently was strengthened with the contribution by Acciona of 1,058 additional units. Since then, Testa Residencial has successfully executed its business plan and enhanced significantly its management team, which has leaded a very significant growth in all its metrics, to reach 10,615 units owned and the absolute leadership in the Spanish market. MERLIN Properties has supervised this process according to the service level agreement subscribed at the time and cancelled at the beginning of this year in preparation for the sale of the company, which has led to a significant increase in the value of its stake.

The sale proceeds obtained will be used to reduce the leverage in line with the objectives of the business plan of the Company.

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN PROPERTIES
07:33pMERLIN PROPERTIES : agrees to sell its stake in Testa Residencial for 321.2 mil..
PU
12:39pSantander, BBVA, Merlin to Sell 50.01% of Testa Residencial to Blackstone Gro..
DJ
07/31MERLIN PROPERTIES : Good first half for MERLIN Properties, with significant rent..
PU
07/31MERLIN PROPERTIES : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/31MERLIN PROPERTIES : Half-year results
CO
07/20MERLIN PROPERTIES : acquires the Almada shopping centre in Lisbon for 406.7 mil..
PU
07/20MERLIN PROPERTIES : Acquisition
CO
06/30MERLIN PROPERTIES : Half-year report
CO
05/10MERLIN PROPERTIES : Prominent start of the year for MERLIN Properties due to its..
PU
05/10MERLIN PROPERTIES : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31MERLIN PPTYS SOCIMI ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/20AN INTRODUCTION TO SPAIN'S NUMBER 1 : Merlin Properties 
2017MERLIN PPTYS SOCIMI ORD 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 514 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 760 M
Debt 2018 5 186 M
Yield 2018 4,26%
P/E ratio 2018 7,67
P/E ratio 2019 8,59
EV / Sales 2018 20,9x
EV / Sales 2019 20,5x
Capitalization 5 548 M
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,6 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia Financial Director
Ana García Fau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES4.51%6 425
EQUINIX INC-1.12%35 631
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.01%25 121
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 704
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.12%16 724
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-4.04%14 272
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.