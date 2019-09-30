Log in
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
BBVA No Longer in Talks With Merlin Properties Socimi to Sell Madrid Mega Project

09/30/2019 | 01:40am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said over the weekend that it is no longer in talks with Merlin Properties Socimi SA to sell Distrito Castellana Norte SA, which manages a mega project in the Spanish capital.

The Spanish lender's statement comes after media reports last week that the two companies were in advanced talks over the project. "Among the various approaches that have taken place by third parties interested in Distrito Castellana Norte SA, the company Merlin Properties Socimi SA has shown interest in the project. Such interest has resulted in preliminary conversations that, at this time, do not continue," it said.

Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported last week that BBVA was in talks to sell its majority stake in the project, which is the biggest urban-development project currently under way in Europe. According to national daily El Mundo, BBVA has also had talks with other potential buyers, such as the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and Canada-headquartered Brookfield Asset Management.

"Due to the importance and uniqueness of the project, and after the recent approval by the city council of Madrid, it is logical that financial and industrial investors show interest in it. As a majority shareholder of DCN, BBVA's priority today is to advance with the approval process of the project and ensure its success," BBVA said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, SA 1.12% 4.747 End-of-day quote.2.41%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.72% 3.7 End-of-day quote.-6.87%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -0.32% 71.45 Delayed Quote.37.00%
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. -0.70% 12.8 End-of-day quote.18.68%
