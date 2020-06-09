Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 2020 AGM Supplementary Call Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:38am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

MERLIN Properties, SOCIMI, S.A.("MERLIN"), in compliance with the applicable legislation, notifies the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to the "Other Relevant Information" sent by MERLIN to the National Securities Market Commission on May 14, 2020 (registration number 2265), relating to the call of the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 16, 2020, at 12 noon, on first call, or, if the necessary attendance quorum is not reached, on second call, at the same venue and time on the following day, June 17, 2020, attached hereto as a Scheduleis the notice that announces the resolution of the board of directors that specifies that the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting will be held without the physical attendance of the shareholders, proxies or guests at the venue where it is to be held. In accordance with this decision, shareholders wishing to participate in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting may do so (i) by attending electronically; (ii) granting a proxy by means of distance communication; or (iii) voting in advance by means of distance communication.

Madrid, June 8, 2020

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

©MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

www.merlinproperties.com

Schedule

©MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

www.merlinproperties.com

SUPPLEMENTARY CALL NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. AND THE CURRENT SITUATION AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-CoV-2

With respect to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Merlin" or the "Company"), called to be held in Madrid, at calle de Don Ramón de la Cruz, número 38, on June 16, 2020, at noon, on first call, or, if the necessary attendance quorum is not reached, on second call, at the same venue and time on the following day, June 17, 2020, in view of the extension of the state of emergency for managing the health crisis caused by COVID-19, authorized by the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament on June 3, 2020, and of the restrictions on mobility and/or meetings that will foreseeably remain in effect on the date scheduled for the meeting, with the aim at all times of safeguarding the general interests and health of the shareholders, employees and other persons involved in preparing and holding the meeting, and in line with what is indicated in the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting published on May 15, the Company announces that:

  1. The Board of Directors has resolved thatthe Shareholders' Meeting will be held without the physical attendance of shareholders, proxies or guests at the venue where the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held.
    Accordingly, shareholders wishing to participate in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting may do so (i) by attending electronically; (ii) granting a proxy by means of distance communication; or (iii) voting in advance by means of distance communication.
  2. In this regard, all shareholders are reminded that Merlin offers (i) the broadcasting of the Shareholders' Meeting on its corporate website (www.merlinproperties.com), (ii) the possibility of gathering information on its corporate website (www.merlinproperties.com)or by requesting that the relevant documentation be sent to them, (iii) electronic attendance, (iv) prior proxy (to a person who attends physically or electronically) and prior distance voting, whether by electronic means or by postal correspondence, which guarantee shareholders' rights to information, remote attendance, proxies and voting at the shareholders' meeting without having to be physically present at it.

All the above channels are described in the call notice and on the Company's corporate website (www.merlinproperties.com).

For any additional information they may require, shareholders may contact the Company by calling the shareholder helpline on (+34) 91 787 55 30, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or sending an email to juntaaccionistas@merlinprop.com.

Madrid, June 8, 2020

Mónica Martín de Vidales Godino

Secretary of the Board of Directors of Merlin

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
03:38aMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 2020 AGM Supplementary Call Notice
PU
02/27MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : increases its operating profit by a strong 9.2%, ..
PU
02/27MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : Annual results
CO
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : Annual Report
CO
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Nov/27 MERLIN Properties – Bond issuance  ..
PU
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : successfully issues  500 million – 15 year..
PU
2019EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Germany Plans Unit to Fight Large-Scale Tax Fraud
DJ
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Nov/08 MERLIN Properties – 9M 2019 Results ..
PU
2019MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : further expands its Lisbon office portfolio with ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 469 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2020 171 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2020 5 466 M 6 158 M 6 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 5,76%
Capitalization 4 038 M 4 559 M 4 549 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,41 €
Last Close Price 8,69 €
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia Financial Director
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.-32.06%4 559
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.85%59 857
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.26%37 993
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.85%22 037
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.93%20 201
SEGRO PLC-1.36%12 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group