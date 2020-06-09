Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 2020 AGM Supplementary Call Notice

Meeting will be held without the physical attendance of the shareholders, proxies or guests at the venue where it is to be held. In accordance with this decision, shareholders wishing to participate in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting may do so (i) by attending electronically; (ii) granting a proxy by means of distance communication; or (iii) voting in advance by means of distance communication.

SUPPLEMENTARY CALL NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. AND THE CURRENT SITUATION AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-CoV-2

With respect to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Merlin" or the "Company"), called to be held in Madrid, at calle de Don Ramón de la Cruz, número 38, on June 16, 2020, at noon, on first call, or, if the necessary attendance quorum is not reached, on second call, at the same venue and time on the following day, June 17, 2020, in view of the extension of the state of emergency for managing the health crisis caused by COVID-19, authorized by the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament on June 3, 2020, and of the restrictions on mobility and/or meetings that will foreseeably remain in effect on the date scheduled for the meeting, with the aim at all times of safeguarding the general interests and health of the shareholders, employees and other persons involved in preparing and holding the meeting, and in line with what is indicated in the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting published on May 15, the Company announces that:

The Board of Directors has resolved that the Shareholders' Meeting will be held without the physical attendance of shareholders, proxies or guests at the venue where the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held .

Accordingly, shareholders wishing to participate in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting may do so (i) by attending electronically; (ii) granting a proxy by means of distance communication; or (iii) voting in advance by means of distance communication. In this regard, all shareholders are reminded that Merlin offers (i) the broadcasting of the Shareholders' Meeting on its corporate website (www.merlinproperties.com), (ii) the possibility of gathering information on its corporate website ( www.merlinproperties.com)

All the above channels are described in the call notice and on the Company's corporate website (www.merlinproperties.com).

For any additional information they may require, shareholders may contact the Company by calling the shareholder helpline on (+34) 91 787 55 30, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or sending an email to juntaaccionistas@merlinprop.com.

Madrid, June 8, 2020

Mónica Martín de Vidales Godino

Secretary of the Board of Directors of Merlin