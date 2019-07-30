Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : Strong growth in the operating profit during the first half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

MERLIN Properties has released its 6M 2019 consolidated financial statements with total revenues of € 265.2 million, EBITDA of € 210.4 million, FFO (EBITDA less interest) of € 157.2 million and consolidated net earnings in accordance with IFRS of € 262.0 million, not comparable YoY due to the non-recurring items recorded in 6M18 (extraordinary gain related to the capitalization of Testa Residencial service contract, asset revaluation and changes in value of financial instruments). Excluding non-recurring items, net earnings amounts to €124.3m, a 22% increase year on year (€ 101.9 million in 6M 2018). The occupancy of the portfolio stands at 92,9%.

The gross asset value (GAV) of the portfolio amounts to €12,375 million, up 5.3% during the last year. EPRA NAV amounts to € 7,097 million or € 15.11 per share, up 7.5% during the last year.

On April, MERLIN completed the refinancing of its existing term loan and revolving credit facility (RCF) through a € 1.55bn ESG indexed financing, being the largest of its kind in the European REIT spectrum. The facility consists of a € 850m term loan and a € 700m RCF. MERLIN has also signed a € 67.9m secured bank loan on 7 logistics assets. As a result, average cost of debt has been reduced (2.04%) and average maturity extended (6 years), having closed the semester with a 41% LTV ratio.

Offices

Strong performance with an 8.3% like-for-like rent increase, which reflects both the occupancy increases and the consistent positive release spreads achieved during the last twelve months. The release spread has been 5.0% in Madrid, 14.9% in Barcelona and 10.5% in Lisbon. Occupancy stands at 90.3%, which represents an increase of 86 bps versus December 2018 and a significant increase compared to 6M 2018 (+243 bps).

Torre Chamartin has had an excellent semester in terms of commercialization. MERLIN has signed 8,487 sqm in the tower, including the extension with Deloitte of 6,365 sqm (plus the option to extend an additional 2,121 sqm) bringing the occupancy rate to 83% (94% if extension executed).

Torre Gloriès has also had an excellent semester in terms of commercialization, leasing 11,807 sqm and achieving the full occupancy in the tower. The observatory project, located in the top two floors, has been launched. It will offer a unique experience featuring content developed by Meadiapro.

Shopping Centers

The shopping center portfolio continues performing satisfactorily in a semester in which both the tenant sales and the footfall of the portfolio have experienced a positive trend. Regarding rents, the LfL increase stood at +3.9% and release spread at +2.9% during the last twelve months. Occupancy rate has increased significantly, to close the semester at 92.6%, 163 bps above December 2018 and 449 bps above last year figures.

Larios refurbishment is paying off. All the renewed space is already let, having signed contracts with Primark, which will open its largest store in a shopping center in Spain (8,282 sqm), or Zara, which has extended its unit to 4,273 sqm. X-Madrid keeps adding tenants to this revolutionary concept, reaching a 92% pre-commercialization level. Both projects will open in October.

Logistics

Solid rental growth, both in terms of Like-for-like growth (+6.2%) and in release spread (+5.0%) during the last twelve months. Occupancy rate remains at the same level as in the first quarter of the year, at 95.7%.

Great semester in terms of pre-commercialization of the assets included in Best II & III. During the second quarter and until today, MERLIN has signed 164,286 sqm in new leases. MERLIN has signed the largest ever logistics lease in Spain, with 98,757 sqm, with Carrefour in Guadalajara-Azuqueca II. This turnkey project will be delivered at the beginning of 2021, featuring state-of-the-art specifications. Carrefour will cover national distribution of non-consumable goods from this core hub. MERLIN has also been signed the entire lease-up of Valencia-Ribarroja (part of Best III) to Dachser, in a turnkey project scheme of 34,992 sqm, and 21,879 sqm with Logisfashion in Guadalajara-Cabanillas III.

Value created to shareholders

The gross asset value of the portfolio now stands at 12,375 million, after the appraisals performed by CBRE, Savills and JLL. This represents a 5.3% increase compared to one year ago. In accordance with EPRA standards, net asset value amounts to € 7,097 million, equivalent to € 15.11 per share, representing a 7.8% versus one year ago.

Through a combination of dividends and value growth, the Company has created value to shareholders for an aggregate amount of € 707 million, delivering an implicit total shareholders return of 11.0% during the last twelve months.

The Company has reconfirmed the dividend pay-out guidance of € 52 cents for 2019 (+4% versus 2018).

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 20:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
04:21pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Strong growth in the operating profit during the ..
PU
05/20MERLIN PROPERTIES : completes its refinancing with an ESG Indexed Loan
PU
01/18EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : The U.K.'s Uncertain Trade Deals, and Deutsche Bahn's F..
DJ
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : Excellent quarter for MERLIN Properties, with rental and occ..
PU
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : Oct/11 MERLIN Properties – ECI
PU
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : agrees to sell its stake in Testa Residencial for 321.2 mil..
PU
2018Santander, BBVA, Merlin to Sell 50.01% of Testa Residencial to Blackstone Gro..
DJ
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : Slide show half-year results
CO
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : Half-year results
CO
2018MERLIN PROPERTIES : Good first half for MERLIN Properties, with significant rent..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 532 M
EBIT 2019 387 M
Net income 2019 934 M
Debt 2019 5 326 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 6,53x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 19,7x
Capitalization 5 721 M
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,23  €
Last Close Price 12,34  €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia Financial Director
Ana García Fau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.15.44%6 427
EQUINIX INC38.01%40 907
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.37%23 163
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.33%22 094
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.49%16 366
WP CAREY INC31.62%14 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group