Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : successfully issues  500 million – 15 years unsecured bonds

MERLIN Properties Socimi, S.A., (MC:MRL), the largest real estate company listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, specialising in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate assets in the Iberian region, has announced today the issuance of unsubordinated ordinary bonds in the Euromarket (the 'Notes') for an aggregate principal amount of 500 million Euros (the 'Issue').

The Notes have been issued with a maturity of 15 years, at an issue price of 99.174% of nominal value, and an annual coupon of 1.875% (midswap + 165 bps).

This 15 year bond is the longest issuance executed by an Spanish real estate company as of today.

About MERLIN Properties

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.0 billion, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

www.merlinproperties.com

