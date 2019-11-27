Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : successfully issues  500 million – 15 years unsecured bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:38pm EST

MERLIN Properties Socimi, S.A., (MC:MRL), the largest real estate company listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, specialising in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate assets in the Iberian region, has announced today the issuance of unsubordinated ordinary bonds in the Euromarket (the 'Notes') for an aggregate principal amount of 500 million Euros (the 'Issue').

The Notes have been issued with a maturity of 15 years, at an issue price of 99.174% of nominal value, and an annual coupon of 1.875% (midswap + 165 bps).

This 15 year bond is the longest issuance executed by an Spanish real estate company as of today.

About MERLIN Properties

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.0 billion, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

Please visit www.merlinproperties.com to learn more about the company.

For further information please contact:

Nuria Salas, nsalas@tinkle.es, +34 629 56 84 71

Sarah Estébanez, sestebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Iris Ancares, iancares@tinkle.es, +34 607 94 70 96

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 19:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
02:38pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : successfully issues  500 million – 15 year..
PU
11/18EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Germany Plans Unit to Fight Large-Scale Tax Fraud
DJ
11/13MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/08MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Nov/08 MERLIN Properties – 9M 2019 Results ..
PU
11/08MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/04MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : further expands its Lisbon office portfolio with ..
PU
11/04MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Nov/04 MERLIN Properties – Acquisition of a..
PU
09/30BBVA No Longer in Talks With Merlin Properties Socimi to Sell Madrid Mega Pro..
DJ
09/26EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : BBVA in Talks to Sell Madrid Nuevo Norte Stake; Telecom..
DJ
07/30MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Strong growth in the operating profit during the ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 956 M
Debt 2019 5 276 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,04x
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
EV / Sales2019 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 20,1x
Capitalization 5 916 M
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,78  €
Last Close Price 12,73  €
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia Financial Director
Ana García Fau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.18.03%6 516
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)57.33%47 302
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.03%25 176
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.72%25 008
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES39.54%18 567
W. P. CAREY INC.29.68%14 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group