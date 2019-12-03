Merrimack Pharmaceuticals : Adopts Section 382 Net Operating Loss Rights Plan

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MACK) (the “Company” or “Merrimack”), announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a Section 382 net operating loss rights plan (the “Plan”) and declared a dividend distribution of one Preferred Share Purchase Right on each outstanding share of Company common stock. The Plan is designed to protect the Company’s ability to use its valuable net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforwards and certain other valuable tax attributes.

“Preservation of our NOL carryforwards is a key element of our strategic plan and may be used to offset potential corporate tax payments related to future milestones in order to maximize shareholder value,” said Gary Crocker, CEO of the Company. “This Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other public companies and is designed to diminish the risk that Merrimack’s existing NOL carryforwards and other tax attributes become limited under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code.”

Details of the Plan and the related rights will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is entitled to receive up to $450.0 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of ONIVYDE® to Ipsen S.A. in April 2017 and up to $54.5 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of anti-HER3 programs to 14ner Oncology, Inc. in July 2019. The Company is seeking potential acquirers for its remaining preclinical and clinical assets.

