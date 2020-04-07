Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.    MRSN

MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MRSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mersana Therapeutics Raises $65 Million in Gross Proceeds Through its At-the-Market Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:08pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately $65 million through its At-the-Market (ATM) facility with participation based on interest received from Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Consonance Capital Investors and David Mott, Mersana’s Chairman of the Board. The Company sold approximately 8.9 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $5.59 and 2.0 million shares at the closing price of $7.74, in each case the market price at the time of sale. Cowen is acting as the sales agent for the ATM facility.

The additional funds raised through the ATM strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and will be used to advance its pipeline, including the clinical development of XMT-1536 and XMT-1592, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. 

The shares of common stock described above were sold by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226055), including a preliminary prospectus supplement, which was declared effective by the SEC on September 17, 2018. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will also be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with tumors likely to express NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. Mersana’s second product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, XMT-1592, is an ADC created using Mersana’s customizable and homogenous Dolasynthen platform. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.  These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the use of proceeds raised through the ATM facility. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct.  Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical trials, that the development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned, including as a result of any impact of the current pandemic, and that the identification of new product candidates will take longer than planned, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent SEC filings. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:08pMersana Therapeutics Raises $65 Million in Gross Proceeds Through its At-the-..
GL
03/30MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/30Mersana Therapeutics Reports Updated Data from the XMT-1536 Phase 1 Dose Esca..
GL
03/23MERSANA THERAPEUTICS : to Report Updated Data from the XMT-1536 Phase 1 Dose Esc..
AQ
03/20MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/20Mersana Therapeutics to Report Updated Data from the XMT-1536 Phase 1 Dose Es..
GL
03/16MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-..
AQ
03/02MERSANA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Res..
AQ
02/28MERSANA THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/28MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,42 M
EBIT 2020 -76,3 M
Net income 2020 -75,7 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,24x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
EV / Sales2020 166x
EV / Sales2021 136x
Capitalization 352 M
Chart MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,25  $
Last Close Price 7,74  $
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Protopapas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Brian DeSchuytner Senior Vice President-Finance & Product Strategy
Timothy B. Lowinger Chief Science & Technology Officer
Dirk Huebner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC.35.08%265
GILEAD SCIENCES19.62%94 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.60%61 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.30%53 154
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.12%21 017
BIONTECH SE55.64%13 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group