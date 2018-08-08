Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) based on its Dolaflexin® and other proprietary platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter 2018 and provide business updates.



To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2895337. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com .

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana’s product candidate XMT-1522 is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with advanced tumors expressing HER2, including breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC) and gastric cancer patients. The Company’s second product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

