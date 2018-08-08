Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) based on its Dolaflexin® and other proprietary platforms, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 1:55 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com . An archived replay will be available for approximately 60 days following the presentation.

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana’s product candidate XMT-1522 is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with advanced tumors expressing HER2, including breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC) and gastric cancer patients. The Company’s second product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

