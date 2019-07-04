Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mersen    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/04 09:19:25 am
33.125 EUR   +1.15%
08:51aEXCLUSIVE : France's Mersen investigated by India's antitrust body - sources
RE
07/03MERSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17MERSEN : Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: France's Mersen investigated by India's antitrust body - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:51am EDT
A man rides his bicycle across the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi,

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body on Thursday raided the local unit of French firm Mersen and an Indian company over allegations they colluded on prices of equipment supplied to Indian Railways, two sources told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted raids at Mersen's two offices in Bengaluru in southern India and at the offices of India's Assam Carbon Products in Hyderabad and Kolkata, one of the sources said.

The raids mark only the fifth such search operation in CCI's 10-year history. They can only be conducted with approval from a judge.

The raids followed a review of a complaint by the federal railways department which alleged the two companies had colluded over pricing of carbon brushes before submitting their bids. Such brushes are used in electric motors.

"Both of them were fixing prices, they did bid rigging to inflate prices," said one of the sources who is aware of the allegations made by the Indian Railways.

Mersen did not respond to an e-mail seeking immediate comment. Repeated calls to the offices of Assam Carbon Products went unanswered. Indian Railways and the CCI did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

India's state railways, largely built during British colonial rule, are in the midst of a $130 billion, five-year modernisation plan. The country's rail network is the fourth-largest in the world.

About 30 antitrust officials were involved in searches at the offices of the two firms which began on Thursday and are likely to continue for about 24 hours, one said source. Some company executives were also questioned.

The CCI has conducted a number of raids involving global corporations since last year. In March, it raided units of global commodities trader Glencore. Earlier it conducted raids at the offices of global brewers such as Carlsberg and Anheuser Busch InBev. (http://reut.rs/2JeQKEs)

Both of those investigations are still ongoing.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Martin Howell and Jason Neely)

By Aditya Kalra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERSEN
08:51aEXCLUSIVE : France's Mersen investigated by India's antitrust body - sources
RE
07/03MERSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17MERSEN : Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2019
PU
04/24MERSEN : 2019 first quarter sales
PU
04/01MERSEN : is chosen by Alstom to equip its first 100% electric bus
PU
03/13MERSEN : Filing of the 2018 French Reference Document
PU
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Blackstone, Adidas, Spotify, Apple
01/25MERSEN SA : annual sales release
2018MERSEN : 2019 provisional financial calendar
PU
2018MERSEN : Capital Markets Day 2018 - Clarification
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 945 M
EBIT 2019 99,6 M
Net income 2019 63,5 M
Debt 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 675 M
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,5  €
Last Close Price 32,8  €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Charles-Henri Vollet Group VP-Purchasing & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSEN39.36%761
INTEL CORPORATION2.54%217 224
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 236
BROADCOM INC12.04%113 407
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.81%108 776
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.91%99 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About