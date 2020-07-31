Mersen : Acquisition of the felt insulation assets of Americarb

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, JULY 31st, 2020 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the insulation business assets of American company Americarb, a long-standing player in graphite and carbon fiber insulation.

The acquisition includes Americarb's production equipment, client portfolio and GRI brand for a total of approximately US$ 6 million. The equipment will be installed at the Mersen site in Columbia, Tennessee.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, said: "The integration of Americarb's business assets will strengthen Mersen's position in felt insulation solutions for the solar, electronics, ceramics and carbon fiber markets. In operational terms, the acquisition is an excellent fit given the Group's investment in the Columbia site last year. By transferring the production equipment for felt insulation on-siteto Columbia, we will be creating a center of excellence for the American continent to complement the one in Scotland that serves the European market."

The operation gives Mersen an industrial base in the United States and enables it to consolidate its footprint on the felt insulation market by expanding its client portfolio in North America. It also means the Group can reduce the amount of investment planned for the Holytown site in Scotland.

The company, which is based in Niagara Falls in New York State, generates sales of approximately €5 million per year in rigid and flexible felt insulation solutions.

