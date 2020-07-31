Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mersen    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/30 11:35:17 am
20.6 EUR   -2.14%
01:06aMERSEN : First Half 2020 sales
PU
01:06aMERSEN : Acquisition of the felt insulation assets of Americarb
PU
01:06aMERSEN : solid results despite unprecedented circumstances
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Acquisition of the felt insulation assets of Americarb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MERSEN STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE ENERGY EFFICIENCY MARKET

WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INSULATION BUSINESS ASSETS OF AMERICARB

  • ACQUISITION OF A FELT INSULATION BUSINESS FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET
  • CREATION OF A CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR LOCAL CUSTOMERS
  • TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT TO THE COLUMBIA SITE (USA) TO MAXIMIZE ITS PERFORMANCE

PARIS, JULY 31st, 2020 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the insulation business assets of American company Americarb, a long-standing player in graphite and carbon fiber insulation.

The acquisition includes Americarb's production equipment, client portfolio and GRI brand for a total of approximately US$ 6 million. The equipment will be installed at the Mersen site in Columbia, Tennessee.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, said: "The integration of Americarb's business assets will strengthen Mersen's position in felt insulation solutions for the solar, electronics, ceramics and carbon fiber markets. In operational terms, the acquisition is an excellent fit given the Group's investment in the Columbia site last year. By transferring the production equipment for felt insulation on-siteto Columbia, we will be creating a center of excellence for the American continent to complement the one in Scotland that serves the European market."

The operation gives Mersen an industrial base in the United States and enables it to consolidate its footprint on the felt insulation market by expanding its client portfolio in North America. It also means the Group can reduce the amount of investment planned for the Holytown site in Scotland.

The company, which is based in Niagara Falls in New York State, generates sales of approximately €5 million per year in rigid and flexible felt insulation solutions.

PAGE 1 OF 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM

PRESS RELEASE

ABOUT MERSEN

A global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.

Mersen, with its 6,800 employees working across 35 countries, recorded sales of €950 million in 2019.

MERSEN IS LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS - COMPARTMENT B

INVESTOR AND ANALYST RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

Véronique Boca

Guillaume Maujean / Xavier Mas

Mersen

Brunswick

Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 91 54 40

Tel.: +33 (0)1 85 65 83 45

Email: dri@mersen.com

Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

PAGE 2 OF 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MERSEN
01:06aMERSEN : First Half 2020 sales
PU
01:06aMERSEN : Acquisition of the felt insulation assets of Americarb
PU
01:06aMERSEN : solid results despite unprecedented circumstances
PU
01:06aMERSEN : Acquisition of the felt insulation assets of Americarb
PU
07/20MERSEN : Ellor® Graphite Grades for Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM)
PU
06/30MERSEN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/14MERSEN : Results of the Annual General Meeting of May 14, 2020
PU
05/14MERSEN : Proxy Statments
CO
04/29MERSEN : First quarter 2020 sales of 225 million
PU
04/29MERSEN : 1st quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 838 M 996 M 996 M
Net income 2020 44,0 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net Debt 2020 219 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 427 M 503 M 508 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 210
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 20,60 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSEN-39.68%503
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.73%108 482
SIEMENS AG-5.75%107 124
3M COMPANY-13.77%90 003
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.36%59 234
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-43.91%57 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group