Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 950 M EBIT 2019 103 M Net income 2019 62,0 M Debt 2019 247 M Yield 2019 4,62% P/E ratio 2019 7,73x P/E ratio 2020 7,57x EV / Sales2019 0,76x EV / Sales2020 0,72x Capitalization 474 M

Technical analysis trends MERSEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 33,10 € Last Close Price 22,90 € Spread / Highest target 96,5% Spread / Average Target 44,5% Spread / Lowest Target -8,30%

Managers Name Title Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer Olivier Legrain Chairman Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research Carolle Foissaud Independent Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MERSEN -32.94% 537 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.82% 265 496 INTEL CORPORATION -9.81% 230 872 NVIDIA CORPORATION 10.96% 159 781 BROADCOM INC. -16.81% 105 018 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -12.60% 104 685