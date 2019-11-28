Log in
Mersen: acquisition of GAB Neumann

11/28/2019 | 01:28pm EST
Mersen strengthens its position in the chemicals market with the acquisition of GAB Neumann
  • Strengthening presence in specialty chemicals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
  • Broader expertise in heat exchangers
  • Expansion of services, replacement and repair activities in the anti-corrosion equipment segment

Paris, November 28, 2019 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the acquisition of GAB Neumann GmbH, a specialist in the design, manufacture and sale of graphite and silicon carbide (SiC) heat exchangers for the chemicals market.

Éric Guajioty, Group Vice President, Advanced Materials, said: 'We are delighted to welcome the GAB Neumann teams to Mersen. Their extensive and recognized expertise will help the Group strengthen its footprint in anti-corrosion equipment across German-speaking Europe (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The addition of their annular groove graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers to our product portfolio also makes Mersen a unique and central player in exchangers and solutions for today's high value-added pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals markets.'

The new acquisition will enable Mersen to strengthen its position in the chemicals market in Germany - particularly in the replacement segment - and provide its customers around the world with an enriched offer of products and services.

A family-owned company based in Maulburg in the state of Baden-Württemberg in south-west Germany, GAB Neumann was founded in 1965 and has 45 employees. It will join the Advanced Materials segment and will contribute around €10 million to annual Group sales.

The transaction, which is subject to the approval of the German anti-trust authorities, is expected to be finalized in early 2020.

------

About Mersen

A global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.

Mersen, with 6,900 employees working across 35 countries, recorded sales of €879 million in 2018.

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA CONTACT
FTI Consulting Strategic Communications
Emily Oliver/Léa Truchetto
Tel. +33 (0)1 47 03 68 10
Email: emily.oliver@fticonsulting.com / lea.truchetto@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 18:27:06 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group