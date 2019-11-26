PRESS RELEASE

MERSEN CONTINUES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH TROPHÉE ANDROS

PARIS, NOVEMBER 26, 2019 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, is continuing its technical partnership agreement with French ice-racing championship Trophée Andros for the 2019/2020 season.

This season, Mersen is proud to support Nicolas Prost, who will pair up with four-time reigning champion Jean-Baptiste Dubourg behind the wheel of a fully electric Renault ZOE. Two drivers who echo Mersen's values of excellence and collaboration!

Mersen will also equip the 12 fully electric four-wheel drive Andros Sport racecars participating in the 2019-2020 Trophée Andros, which will see Sébastien Loeb competing in two events!

The electric vehicles were designed by Exagon Engineering with which Mersen has worked for a number of years, supplying battery cell connection components (monitoring laminated bus bars) and protection fuses - solutions developed to withstand extreme driving and climate conditions.

Mersen confirms its commitment to the electric vehicle market and its capacity to leverage its expertise for all industry players by providing tailored battery connection and protection solutions, particularly for high-voltage models.

Page 1 of 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM