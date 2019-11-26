PRESS RELEASE
MERSEN CONTINUES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH TROPHÉE ANDROS
PARIS, NOVEMBER 26, 2019 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, is continuing its technical partnership agreement with French ice-racing championship Trophée Andros for the 2019/2020 season.
This season, Mersen is proud to support Nicolas Prost, who will pair up with four-time reigning champion Jean-Baptiste Dubourg behind the wheel of a fully electric Renault ZOE. Two drivers who echo Mersen's values of excellence and collaboration!
Mersen will also equip the 12 fully electric four-wheel drive Andros Sport racecars participating in the 2019-2020 Trophée Andros, which will see Sébastien Loeb competing in two events!
The electric vehicles were designed by Exagon Engineering with which Mersen has worked for a number of years, supplying battery cell connection components (monitoring laminated bus bars) and protection fuses - solutions developed to withstand extreme driving and climate conditions.
Mersen confirms its commitment to the electric vehicle market and its capacity to leverage its expertise for all industry players by providing tailored battery connection and protection solutions, particularly for high-voltage models.
Page 1 of 2
WWW.MERSEN.COM
PRESS RELEASE
ABOUT MERSEN
A global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.
ABOUT TROPHÉE ANDROS
Trophée Andros is the world's largest ice-racing series for automotive and bike engine categories. After being the first championship to include a 100% electric car category in 2009, the 2019-2020 season will feature a new world première for the trophy, which will go fully electric with 12 cars from different teams.
ABOUT EXAGON ENGINEERING
Exagon has been an expert in high-performance electric and hybrid powertrains for ten years. The company studies, designs and manufactures vehicles from concept cars to series production models, as well as innovative powertrain solutions for the defense sector. Exagon relies on Mersen's expertise in battery design and related electrical safety for Trophée Andros, as well as for other projects and applications.
CONTACTS
|
MERSEN CONTACT
|
MERSEN MEDIA CONTACT
|
Véronique Boca
|
Emily Oliver/Léa Truchetto
|
Vice-President, Communications Mersen
|
FTI Consulting Strategic Communications
|
+33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
|
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 10
|
dri@mersen.com
|
Email: emily.oliver@fticonsulting.com/
|
|
lea.truchetto@fticonsulting.com
|
TROPHÉE ANDROS CONTACT
|
|
Margaux Meilhac
|
|
+33 (0)5 55 25 03 03
|
|
margaux-2mo@orange.fr
|
Page 2 of 2
WWW.MERSEN.COM
Disclaimer
Mersen SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 13:07:02 UTC