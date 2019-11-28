PRESS RELEASE

MERSEN STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE CHEMICALS MARKET

WITH THE ACQUISITION OF GAB NEUMANN

PARIS, NOVEMBER 28, 2019 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the acquisition of GAB Neumann GmbH, a specialist in the design, manufacture and sale of graphite and silicon carbide (SiC) heat exchangers for the chemicals market.

Éric Guajioty, Group Vice President, Advanced Materials, said: "We are delighted to welcome the GAB Neumann teams to Mersen. Their extensive and recognized expertise will help the Group strengthen its footprint in anti-corrosionequipment across German-speakingEurope (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The addition of their annular groove graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers to our product portfolio also makes Mersen a unique and central player in exchangers and solutions for today's high value-addedpharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals markets."

The new acquisition will enable Mersen to strengthen its position in the chemicals market in Germany - particularly in the replacement segment - and provide its customers around the world with an enriched offer of products and services.

A family-owned company based in Maulburg in the state of Baden-Württemberg in south-west Germany, GAB Neumann was founded in 1965 and has 45 employees. It will join the Advanced Materials segment and will contribute around €10 million to annual Group sales.

The transaction, which is subject to the approval of the German anti-trust authorities, is expected to be finalized in early 2020.

