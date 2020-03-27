Log in
Mesa Air Group, Inc.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/27/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (“Mesa” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MESA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mesa conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) on August 9, 2018, selling about 11 million shares of common stock at $12.00 per share. The Company’s CEO admitted on May 10, 2019, that beginning well in advance of the IPO, the Company had been “hamstrung by the fact that we had expanded a lot . . . maintenance became more difficult in terms of qualified maintenance people.” On August 9, 2019, the CEO disclosed that the Company “did not meet the performance criteria” under its American Airlines Inc. contract, and found it “very difficult to meet the performance criteria.” Based on this news, shares of Mesa consistently traded well below its IPO share price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
