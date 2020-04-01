Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/01/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mesa Air Group, Inc. (“Mesa” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MESA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Mesa’s August 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 1, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Mesa’s operational standards lagged behind industry standards. The Company suffered from a shortage of qualified maintenance personnel. The Company also failed to maintain an adequate level of parts and backup aircraft. The Company did not maintain a track record of reliability. The Company knew of negative trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mesa, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 690 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 46,6 M
Debt 2020 898 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,20x
P/E ratio 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 109 M
