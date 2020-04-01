Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MESA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2018, Mesa conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 11 million shares of common stock for $12.00 per share.

On May 10, 2019, Mesa’s Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") revealed that over the last 18 months, well before the IPO, Mesa had been “hamstrung by the fact that we had expanded a lot... maintenance became more difficult in terms of qualified maintenance people.”

Then on August 9, 2019, Mesa’s CEO stated that Mesa “did not meet the performance criteria” under its contract with American Airlines, Inc.

The Company’s shares have consistently traded below the IPO price, closing as low as $2.70 per share on March 19, 2020.

If you purchased Mesa securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005778/en/