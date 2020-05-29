Log in
Mesa Air Group, Inc.    MESA

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
MESA AIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA

05/29/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MESA), if they purchased the Company’s securities issued in connection with its August 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Mesa and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mesa/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 1, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s operational performance failed to meet industry standards; (ii) the Company lacked sufficient qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (iii) the Company lacked a sufficient number of spare aircraft and parts; (iv) the Company’s track record for reliable performance was not robust; (v) then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (vi) the Company knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, Mesa’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Lowthorp v. Mesa Air Group Incorporated, et al, 20-cv-648.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
