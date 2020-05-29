MESA AIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MESA), if they purchased the Company’s securities issued in connection with its August 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s operational performance failed to meet industry standards; (ii) the Company lacked sufficient qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (iii) the Company lacked a sufficient number of spare aircraft and parts; (iv) the Company’s track record for reliable performance was not robust; (v) then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (vi) the Company knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, Mesa’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Lowthorp v. Mesa Air Group Incorporated, et al, 20-cv-648.

