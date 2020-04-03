MESA Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mesa Air Group, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
04/03/2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MESA and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mesa securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement') issued in connection with the Company's August 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mesa.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mesa or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mesa you have until June 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 690 M
EBIT 2020 101 M
Net income 2020 35,6 M
Debt 2020 898 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,26x
P/E ratio 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 83,3 M
