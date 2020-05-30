Log in
MESA FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Mesa Air Group, Inc. Investors of Important June 1 Deadline in First Federal Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm – MESA

05/30/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Mesa’s August 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) of the important June 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mesa investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mesa class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mesa’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) Mesa knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
