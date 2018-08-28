Mesa Air : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter Fiscal Year 2018 financial results.

Highlights for Third Quarter (ending June 30, 2018)

Mesa’s third quarter results reflect a GAAP loss before taxes of ($14.6) million, which includes $26.2 million of non-cash one-time expenses* related to the termination of nine leased aircraft, subsequently purchased, and the revaluation of the Company’s common stock in connection with filing the S-1** registration statement associated with the recent IPO. Excluding these two items, Mesa earned $11.6 million pre-tax*. The range set forth in the Company’s S-1 was $10.2 million to $11.2 million. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA* was $41.7 million compared to the range set forth in the S-1 of $40.3 million to $41.3 million. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDAR* was $59.7 million compared to the range of $58.2 to $59.2 million.

During the third fiscal quarter Mesa refinanced six CRJ-900 aircraft with $27.5 million of debt resulting in net proceeds of $10.4 million after transaction related fees. The Company also purchased nine previously leased CRJ-900 aircraft for $76.5 million. Mesa financed the purchase with $69.6 million of new debt and proceeds from the refinancing. As stated in the S-1, these transactions are expected to increase pre-tax earnings by approximately $4.5 million per year.

During the third quarter Mesa added 101 pilots allowing the Company to operate 102,939 block hours, an increase of 5.2% from the second quarter of 97,853 and up 5.4% from the first quarter of 97,705.

“We are delighted to return Mesa to the public market and welcome our newest shareholders to the company,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. “We would also like to thank our pre-IPO shareholders, airline partners, stakeholders, and employees for their support over the last seven years while we operated as a private company.”

“There were a number of positive developments in the quarter, most notably the progress we have made increasing the utilization of our aircraft through a combination of strong hiring and declining attrition among our pilots, reduced training backlog, and improved utilization of existing resources,” stated Ornstein. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of our employees for their very important and meaningful contribution to our improving operational capabilities.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer continued, “On August 14, 2018, we successfully completed our IPO which raised approximately $104 million and subsequently paid down $25.6 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility, reducing annual interest expense by $1.2 million per year. We are currently negotiating the purchase of ten additional currently leased aircraft and hope to complete the transaction by the end of our fiscal year. In addition, we have entered negotiations to refinance our high-cost debt primarily associated with spare engine purchases by the end of the calendar year. This is expected to result in a further reduction of interest expense going forward,” said Lotz.

* See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

** The Company filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement (File no. 333-226173) in connection with its IPO, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018. This filing included a low and high range of preliminary third quarter financial results.

Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of FY 2018:

Fleet, Block Hours, Engine Expense - Actual and Forecast for Q4 FY 2018 FY '18 Q1 FY '18 Q2 FY '18 Q3 FY '18 Q4 Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Dec '17 Mar '18 Jun '18 Sep '18 Fleet Count (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) E-175 56 58 58 60 CRJ-900 64 64 64 64 CRJ-700 20 20 20 20 CRJ-200 1 1 1 1 Total 141 143 143 145 Production Block Hours 97,705 97,853 102,939 112,000 Block Hours per day per Aircraft 7.6 7.7 8.0 8.5 Non Pass-Through Engine Expense $17.2 $10.8 $8.5 $3.0

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The table below reflects supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per diluted share) Three months ended June 30, 2018 Income Tax Net Income Net Income per (Loss) Income Expense Net per Diluted Pro Forma Diluted Before Taxes (Benefit) Income Share IPO Shares GAAP Income (14,630 ) (3,495 ) (11,135 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.49 ) Q3 FY18 Adjustments (1) 26,193 7,934 18,259 $ 0.76 $ 0.53 Non-GAAP Income 11,563 4,439 7,124 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Interest Expense 14,118 Depreciation and Amortization 16,013 Adjusted EBITDA 41,694 Aircraft Rent 17,975 Adjusted EBITDAR 59,669 Weighted-average Shares Outstanding Three months ended June 30, 2018 Basic Diluted GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding 12,462 12,462 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (2) 12,462 24,041 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding including pro forma shares issued upon IPO (3) 22,744 34,323

Third fiscal quarter special items:

1) Includes one-time non-GAAP adjustments of $11.1 million in General and Administrative expense related to an increase in accrued compensation as a result of the increase in the fair value of the Company’s common stock due to the S-1 filing and $15.1 million related to the acquisition of nine CRJ-900 aircraft previously leased 2) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for anti-dilutive effect 3) Weighted-average pro forma shares outstanding including the impact of 9,630,000 shares issued upon IPO and 651,824 net shares issued under the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan upon IPO

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, August 28 at 11:15am EST/8:15am PST. The conference call number is 888-989-9719 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wkyrq2n9. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of June 30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the fleet and block hours forecast of Mesa for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, (ii) the major non pass-through engine overhaul expense forecast for the same fiscal periods, (iii) the expectation that refinancing of six CRJ-900 aircraft and the purchase of nine leased CRJ-900 aircraft is expected to increase pre-tax earnings in future periods, (iv) the Company’s expectations regarding completing the purchase of ten additional GECAS leased aircraft by the end of fiscal 2018, and (v) the refinancing of high-cost debt associated with spare engines by the end of fiscal 2018 and the impact thereof on the Company’s future interest expense. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 159,916 $ 157,410 $ 470,820 $ 467,121 Pass-through and other 11,823 9,542 33,243 19,161 Total operating revenues 171,739 166,952 504,063 486,282 Operating expenses: Flight operations 51,795 37,953 155,602 110,302 Fuel 151 214 349 614 Maintenance 48,290 46,817 154,046 164,239 Aircraft rent 17,975 18,274 54,557 54,334 Aircraft and traffic servicing 848 1,178 2,592 2,758 General and administrative 22,066 10,534 43,333 31,210 Depreciation and amortization 16,013 15,620 47,611 45,220 Lease termination 15,109 - 15,109 - Total operating expenses 172,247 130,590 473,199 408,677 Operating (loss) income (508 ) 36,362 30,864 77,605 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (14,118 ) (11,819 ) (41,592 ) (33,659 ) Interest income 11 8 30 23 Other expense (15 ) (53 ) (117 ) (447 ) Total other (expense), net (14,122 ) (11,864 ) (41,679 ) (34,083 ) (Loss) income before taxes (14,630 ) 24,498 (10,815 ) 43,522 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,495 ) 9,065 (24,676 ) 16,175 Net (loss) income $ (11,135 ) $ 15,433 $ 13,861 $ 27,347 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.89 ) $ 1.40 $ 1.18 $ 2.52 Diluted $ (0.89 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 1.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 12,462 10,993 11,782 10,852 Diluted 12,462 23,223 24,052 23,242

MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,731 $ 56,788 Restricted cash 3,823 3,559 Receivables, net 21,596 8,853 Expendable parts and supplies, net 15,716 15,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,502 61,525 Total current assets 122,368 145,839 Property and equipment, net 1,239,548 1,192,448 Intangibles, net 11,437 11,724 Lease and equipment deposits 4,618 1,945 Other assets 11,611 5,693 Total assets $ 1,389,582 $ 1,357,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 149,936 $ 140,466 Accounts payable 44,654 44,738 Accrued compensation 23,638 9,080 Other accrued expenses 28,649 23,929 Total current liabilities 246,877 218,213 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 828,487 803,874 Deferred credits 14,657 17,189 Deferred income taxes 33,632 56,436 Other noncurrent liabilities 33,306 39,713 Total noncurrent liabilities 910,082 917,212 Total liabilities 1,156,959 1,135,425 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13 and Note 14) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 112,732 114,456 Retained earnings 119,891 107,768 Total stockholders' equity 232,623 222,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,389,582 $ 1,357,649

Operating Highlights (unaudited) Three months ended June 30 2018 2017 Change Available Seat Miles - ASMs (thousands) 2,440,276 2,384,960 2.3 % Block Hours 102,939 100,671 2.3 % Departures 57,782 57,054 1.3 % Average Stage Length (miles) 555 550 0.9 % Passengers 3,490,710 3,364,121 3.8 %

