Mesa Air Group, Inc.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report  
News 


Mesa Air Group Announces Change to Agreement with American Airlines

0
12/02/2019 | 04:36pm EST

PHOENIX, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) announced today that under the recent amendment to its agreement with American Airlines, the company did not meet certain performance metrics during the most recent measurement period, which allows American to remove two additional aircraft from the capacity purchase agreement. American has agreed to defer the right to remove these two aircraft but has elected to remove one of two previously deferred aircraft, effective January 2, 2020.

Based on the increased utilization of the remaining fleet, fiscal Q2 2020 (ending March 31) block hours for American are expected to be within one percent of block hour production for the same period last year.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 147 cities in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of November 30th, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 749 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Jack Hellie
media@mesa-air.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
