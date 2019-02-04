Mesa Air Group Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter Fiscal Year 2019 financial and operating results.



Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 (ending December 31, 2018)

Net Income of $19.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $25.0 million compared to $0.8 million for Q1 FY 2018

Block hours up 17.7% compared to Q1 FY ’18

Revenue up by 8.2% compared to Q1 FY ‘18

Mesa’s Q1 2019 results reflect net income of $19.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million (which included a $22.4 million favorable tax adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), or $0.96 per diluted share (pre-IPO) for Q1 2018. Excluding special items adjusted net income1 was $19.1 million for Q1 2019 compared to $0.2 million for Q1 2018. Mesa’s Q1 2019 income before taxes was $25.0 million, compared to $0.8 million for Q1 2018. In addition, Mesa’s EBITDA1 for Q1 2019 was $58.2 million, compared to $30.9 million in Q1 2018 and EBITDAR1 was $72.3 million, compared to $49.2 million in Q1 2018.

Mesa operated 115,000 block hours during Q1 2019, an increase of 17.7% from Q1 2018 of 97,705 and an increase of 2.2% from Q4 2018 of 102,939. Operationally we ran a 98.0% total completion factor and a 99.5% adjusted completion factor which excludes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations.

“We continue to work hard to successfully execute our plan of increased block hours, improved operational performance and profitability,” stated Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our pilot hiring remains strong and we continue to hire significantly above current attrition levels. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of our employees, and their meaningful contributions to our improving operational capabilities.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer continued, “On January 29, 2019 the company closed on a $91.2 million five-year term loan at LIBOR +3.1%. The proceeds were used to pay down existing debt at LIBOR +7.25% plus yield enhancement of 1.5%. We also signed a term sheet (subject to final approvals and documentation) with GECAS for the purchase of ten (10) leased CRJ-700 aircraft currently operating at United. Upon completion of the transaction we have reduced the number of leased aircraft with third parties to 18.”

____________________________________________________

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures





Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of FY 2019:

Fleet, Block Hours, Engine Expenses – Actual and Forecast for Q2 FY 2019 (unaudited)

FY '18 Q2 FY '18 Q3 FY '18 Q4 FY '19 Q1 FY '19 Q2 Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Mar '18 Jun '18 Sep '18

Dec '18 Mar '19 Fleet Count (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) E-175 58 58 60 60 60 CRJ-900 64 64 64 64 64 CRJ-700 20 20 20 20 20 CRJ-200 1 1 1 1 1 Total 143 143 145 145 145 Production Block Hours 97,853 102,939 112,475 115,000 112,105 Block Hours per day per Aircraft 7.7 8.0 8.5 8.7 8.7 Non Pass-Through Engine Expense $ 10.8 $ 8.5 $ 2.4 $ 2.6 $ 8.9





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The table below reflects supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the three months ended December 31, 2017. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.





Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per diluted share) Three months ended December 31, 2018 Net Income Income Income Tax Net per Diluted Before Taxes Expense Income Share Income 25,030 5,949 19,081 $ 0.55 Interest Expense 14,842 Interest Income (156 ) Depreciation and Amortization 18,491 EBITDA 58,207 Aircraft Rent 14,119 EBITDAR 72,326 Weighted-average Shares Outstanding Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Basic Diluted GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding 23,903 34,821





(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended December 31, 2017 Net Income Income Income Tax Net per Diluted Before Taxes Expense Income Share Income 835 (21,789 ) 22,624 $ 0.96 FY18 Adjustments (1) 0 22,438 (22,438 ) $ (0.95 ) Non-GAAP Income 835 (649 ) 186 $ 0.01 Interest Expense 14,131 Interest Income (9 ) Depreciation and Amortization 15,932 EBITDA 30,889 Aircraft Rent 18,263 EBITDAR 49,152 Weighted-average Shares Outstanding Three months ended

December 31, 2017 Basic Diluted GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding 11,294 23,559

Three months ended December 31, 2017 special items:

1 ) Includes adjustment for tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during Q1 2018. The Act reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018.





Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, February 5 at 10:00am EST/8:00am MST. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3y279bbm . A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 125 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of January 31, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 623 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the fleet and block hours forecast of Mesa for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, (ii) the major non pass-through engine overhaul expense forecast for the same fiscal periods, and (iii) the Company’s expectations regarding completing the purchase of ten additional GECAS leased aircraft by mid-year 2019. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.





MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 170,449 $ 154,389 Pass-through and other 7,707 10,295 Total operating revenues 178,156 164,684 Operating expenses: Flight operations 53,245 49,160 Fuel 121 68 Maintenance 39,802 54,347 Aircraft rent 14,119 18,263 Aircraft and traffic servicing 934 961 General and administrative 12,214 10,930 Depreciation and amortization 18,491 15,932 Total operating expenses 138,926 149,661 Operating income 39,230 15,023 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (14,842 ) (14,131 ) Interest income 156 9 Other income (expense) 486 (66 ) Total other (expense), net (14,200 ) (14,188 ) Income before taxes 25,030 835 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,949 (21,789 ) Net income $ 19,081 $ 22,624 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.80 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.96 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 23,903 11,294 Diluted 34,821 23,559









MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,600 $ 103,311 Marketable Securities 14,974 19,921 Restricted cash 3,644 3,823 Receivables, net 6,015 14,290 Expendable parts and supplies, net 17,402 15,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,018 40,914 Total current assets 173,653 197,917 Property and equipment, net 1,247,784 1,250,829 Intangibles, net 10,889 11,341 Lease and equipment deposits 1,838 2,598 Other assets 9,798 9,703 Total assets $ 1,443,962 $ 1,472,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 149,842 $ 155,170 Accounts payable 40,439 54,307 Accrued compensation 9,920 12,208 Other accrued expenses 31,017 29,696 Total current liabilities 231,218 251,381 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 727,839 760,177 Deferred credits 14,412 15,393 Deferred income taxes 45,750 39,797 Other noncurrent liabilities 29,584 31,173 Total noncurrent liabilities 817,585 846,540 Total liabilities 1,048,803 1,097,921 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 236,294 234,683 Retained earnings 158,865 139,784 Total stockholders' equity 395,159 374,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,443,962 $ 1,472,388









Operating Highlights (unaudited) Three months ended December 31 2018 2017 Change Available Seat Miles - ASMs (thousands) 2,708,899 2,308,312 17.4 % Block Hours 115,000 97,705 17.7 % Departures 61,534 55,364 11.1 % Average Stage Length (miles) 578 548 5.5 % Passengers 3,620,115 3,311,007 9.3 %





Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

(602) 685-4010



Media

Jack Hellie

Media@mesa-air.com

(602) 685-4393