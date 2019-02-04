Mesa Air Group Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
0
02/04/2019 | 07:07pm EST
PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter Fiscal Year 2019 financial and operating results.
Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 (ending December 31, 2018)
Net Income of $19.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share
Pre-tax income of $25.0 million compared to $0.8 million for Q1 FY 2018
Block hours up 17.7% compared to Q1 FY ’18
Revenue up by 8.2% compared to Q1 FY ‘18
Mesa’s Q1 2019 results reflect net income of $19.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.6 million (which included a $22.4 million favorable tax adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), or $0.96 per diluted share (pre-IPO) for Q1 2018. Excluding special items adjusted net income1 was $19.1 million for Q1 2019 compared to $0.2 million for Q1 2018. Mesa’s Q1 2019 income before taxes was $25.0 million, compared to $0.8 million for Q1 2018. In addition, Mesa’s EBITDA1 for Q1 2019 was $58.2 million, compared to $30.9 million in Q1 2018 and EBITDAR1 was $72.3 million, compared to $49.2 million in Q1 2018.
Mesa operated 115,000 block hours during Q1 2019, an increase of 17.7% from Q1 2018 of 97,705 and an increase of 2.2% from Q4 2018 of 102,939. Operationally we ran a 98.0% total completion factor and a 99.5% adjusted completion factor which excludes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations.
“We continue to work hard to successfully execute our plan of increased block hours, improved operational performance and profitability,” stated Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our pilot hiring remains strong and we continue to hire significantly above current attrition levels. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of our employees, and their meaningful contributions to our improving operational capabilities.”
Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer continued, “On January 29, 2019 the company closed on a $91.2 million five-year term loan at LIBOR +3.1%. The proceeds were used to pay down existing debt at LIBOR +7.25% plus yield enhancement of 1.5%. We also signed a term sheet (subject to final approvals and documentation) with GECAS for the purchase of ten (10) leased CRJ-700 aircraft currently operating at United. Upon completion of the transaction we have reduced the number of leased aircraft with third parties to 18.”
____________________________________________________ 1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of FY 2019:
Fleet, Block Hours, Engine Expenses – Actual and Forecast for Q2 FY 2019 (unaudited)
FY '18 Q2
FY '18 Q3
FY '18 Q4
FY '19 Q1
FY '19 Q2
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Mar '18
Jun '18
Sep '18
Dec '18
Mar '19
Fleet Count
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Forecast)
E-175
58
58
60
60
60
CRJ-900
64
64
64
64
64
CRJ-700
20
20
20
20
20
CRJ-200
1
1
1
1
1
Total
143
143
145
145
145
Production
Block Hours
97,853
102,939
112,475
115,000
112,105
Block Hours per day per Aircraft
7.7
8.0
8.5
8.7
8.7
Non Pass-Through Engine Expense
$
10.8
$
8.5
$
2.4
$
2.6
$
8.9
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The table below reflects supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the three months ended December 31, 2017. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Net Income
Income
Income Tax
Net
per Diluted
Before Taxes
Expense
Income
Share
Income
25,030
5,949
19,081
$
0.55
Interest Expense
14,842
Interest Income
(156
)
Depreciation and Amortization
18,491
EBITDA
58,207
Aircraft Rent
14,119
EBITDAR
72,326
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Basic
Diluted
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding
23,903
34,821
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Net Income
Income
Income Tax
Net
per Diluted
Before Taxes
Expense
Income
Share
Income
835
(21,789
)
22,624
$
0.96
FY18 Adjustments (1)
0
22,438
(22,438
)
$
(0.95
)
Non-GAAP Income
835
(649
)
186
$
0.01
Interest Expense
14,131
Interest Income
(9
)
Depreciation and Amortization
15,932
EBITDA
30,889
Aircraft Rent
18,263
EBITDAR
49,152
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Basic
Diluted
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding
11,294
23,559
Three months ended December 31, 2017 special items:
1
)
Includes adjustment for tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during Q1 2018. The Act reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018.
Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, February 5 at 10:00am EST/8:00am MST. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3y279bbm. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 125 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of January 31, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 623 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the fleet and block hours forecast of Mesa for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, (ii) the major non pass-through engine overhaul expense forecast for the same fiscal periods, and (iii) the Company’s expectations regarding completing the purchase of ten additional GECAS leased aircraft by mid-year 2019. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Operating revenues:
Contract revenue
$
170,449
$
154,389
Pass-through and other
7,707
10,295
Total operating revenues
178,156
164,684
Operating expenses:
Flight operations
53,245
49,160
Fuel
121
68
Maintenance
39,802
54,347
Aircraft rent
14,119
18,263
Aircraft and traffic servicing
934
961
General and administrative
12,214
10,930
Depreciation and amortization
18,491
15,932
Total operating expenses
138,926
149,661
Operating income
39,230
15,023
Other (expenses) income, net:
Interest expense
(14,842
)
(14,131
)
Interest income
156
9
Other income (expense)
486
(66
)
Total other (expense), net
(14,200
)
(14,188
)
Income before taxes
25,030
835
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,949
(21,789
)
Net income
$
19,081
$
22,624
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders