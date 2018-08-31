Mesa Air : to Present at Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will present at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 5 at 3:20 pm EDT. The presentation will be given by Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast will be available at http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events. A recorded version will be available approximately 1-2 hours after the presentation.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of July 30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

