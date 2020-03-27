Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mesa Air Group, Inc.    MESA

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. – MESA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:32pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) resulting from allegations that Mesa may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 9, 2018, Mesa conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 11 million shares of common stock for $12.00 per share. Then on May 10, 2019, Mesa’s Chief Executive Officer stated that over the last 18 months, well before the IPO, Mesa had been “hamstrung by the fact that we had expanded a lot . . . maintenance became more difficult in terms of qualified maintenance people.” Then on August 9, 2019, Mesa’s CEO stated that Mesa “did not meet the performance criteria” under its contract with American Airlines, Inc. and that it would be “very difficult to meet the performance criteria.”

The Company’s shares have consistently traded below the IPO price, closing as low as $2.70 per share on March 19, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mesa investors. If you purchased shares of Mesa please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
06:32pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims ..
BU
04:10pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Mesa Air Group, Inc..
BU
03/18MESA AIR GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Mesa Air Group Reports February 2020 Operating Performance
GL
02/11Mitsubishi Aircraft has 'hundreds' of airline commitments for SpaceJet M100 -..
RE
02/10MESA AIR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/10MESA AIR GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/10MESA AIR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
02/10Mesa Air Group Reports January 2020 Operating Performance
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 711 M
EBIT 2020 119 M
Net income 2020 49,2 M
Debt 2020 857 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,76x
P/E ratio 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 130 M
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 3,94  $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 96,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President & Chief Financial Officer
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mitchell Ira Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-54.25%135
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-23.62%21 328
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-45.40%6 672
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-32.00%2 835
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-44.15%1 563
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-53.28%516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group