ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. – MESA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) resulting from allegations that Mesa may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 9, 2018, Mesa conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 11 million shares of common stock for $12.00 per share. Then on May 10, 2019, Mesa’s Chief Executive Officer stated that over the last 18 months, well before the IPO, Mesa had been “hamstrung by the fact that we had expanded a lot . . . maintenance became more difficult in terms of qualified maintenance people.” Then on August 9, 2019, Mesa’s CEO stated that Mesa “did not meet the performance criteria” under its contract with American Airlines, Inc. and that it would be “very difficult to meet the performance criteria.”

The Company’s shares have consistently traded below the IPO price, closing as low as $2.70 per share on March 19, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mesa investors. If you purchased shares of Mesa please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1825.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005554/en/