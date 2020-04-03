Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/03/2020 | 07:27pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's August 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Mesa operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services with American Airlines and the United Airlines.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Mesa's misconduct, click here.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Mesa held its IPO on August 14, 2018, offering approximately 11 million shares at $12.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $115.56 million. In its Registration Statement, Mesa touted its "competitive cost structure" and "track record of reliable performance." However, in February 2019, Mesa revealed that "a year ago" American Airlines had talked to the Company about raising its performance levels and Mesa admitted its "performance levels were certainly far below that which the industry is currently operating," but assured it was addressing the issues and increasing performance requirements for its American Airlines capacity purchase agreement ("CPA"). Contrary to assurances, on August 9, 2019, Mesa revealed it "did not meet the performance criteria" required under the American CPA. Consequently, American elected to remove four of Mesa's aircrafts from the CPA, thereby decreasing the number of guaranteed revenue-generating aircrafts operated by Mesa for American. Since this news, Mesa's share price has plummeted, currently trading at around $3 per share, representing a staggering 74% decline from its IPO price.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
