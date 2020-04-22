Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mesa Air Group, Inc.    MESA

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's August 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Mesa operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services with American Airlines and the United Airlines.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Mesa's misconduct, click here.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Mesa held its IPO on August 14, 2018, offering approximately 11 million shares at $12.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $115.56 million. In its Registration Statement, Mesa touted its "competitive cost structure" and "track record of reliable performance." However, in February 2019, Mesa revealed that "a year ago" American Airlines had talked to the Company about raising its performance levels and Mesa admitted its "performance levels were certainly far below that which the industry is currently operating," but assured it was addressing the issues and increasing performance requirements for its American Airlines capacity purchase agreement ("CPA"). Contrary to assurances, on August 9, 2019, Mesa revealed it "did not meet the performance criteria" required under the American CPA. Consequently, American elected to remove four of Mesa's aircrafts from the CPA, thereby decreasing the number of guaranteed revenue-generating aircrafts operated by Mesa for American. Since this news, Mesa's share price has plummeted, currently trading at around $3 per share, representing a staggering 74% decline from its IPO price.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
06:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Su..
BU
06:10aMESA AIR GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Mesa Air Group to Receive Assistance from Treasury Department Under Payroll S..
GL
04/13MESA AIR : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc.
PR
04/13MESA AIR GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTION AL : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
04/13MESA AIR : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
04/09DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/08MESA AIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/07Mesa Air Group Reports March 2020 Operating Performance
GL
04/07MESA AIR : DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds Air Group, Inc. Inves..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 638 M
EBIT 2020 64,4 M
Net income 2020 7,89 M
Debt 2020 897 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
P/E ratio 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 106 M
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,08  $
Last Close Price 3,21  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President & Chief Financial Officer
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mitchell Ira Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-64.09%106
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-44.22%15 319
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-61.65%4 687
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.28%2 614
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-58.22%1 169
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group