The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mesa Air Group Inc. Investors (MESA)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MESA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, Mesa issued a press release to announce its third quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Mesa reported adjusted net income of $10.4 million and total operating revenues of $180 million. The Company also reported increased maintenance expenses of $54 million.

On this news, Mesa's share price fell $3.15, or over 32%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

