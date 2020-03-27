Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mesa Air Group Inc. Investors (MESA)

03/27/2020 | 07:39pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MESA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 8, 2019, Mesa issued a press release to announce its third quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Mesa reported adjusted net income of $10.4 million and total operating revenues of $180 million. The Company also reported increased maintenance expenses of $54 million.

On this news, Mesa's share price fell $3.15, or over 32%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Mesa securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
