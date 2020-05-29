The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)

Log in
05/29/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 1, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MESA) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s August 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 9, 2018, Mesa conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 11 million shares of common stock for $12.00 per share.

On May 10, 2019, Mesa’s Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") revealed that over the last 18 months, well before the IPO, Mesa had been “hamstrung by the fact that we had expanded a lot... maintenance became more difficult in terms of qualified maintenance people.”

Then on August 9, 2019, Mesa’s CEO stated that Mesa “did not meet the performance criteria” under its contract with American Airlines, Inc.

The Company’s shares have consistently traded below the IPO price, closing as low as $2.70 per share on March 19, 2020.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Mesa’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) that Mesa had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) that Mesa had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) that Mesa did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) that then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) that Mesa knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mesa securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 1, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 555 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,27 M - -
Net Debt 2020 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,67 $
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President & Chief Financial Officer
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mitchell Ira Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-61.86%120
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-39.70%19 184
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-61.72%4 643
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-39.93%2 479
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-39.13%1 685
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD7.88%1 105
