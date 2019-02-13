Mesa Exploration Corp. Terminates Letter Agreement with Sunrite

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces that further to its press release dated July 20, 2018, Mesa and Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway") will no longer be pursuing Mesa's acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of Greenway and all transactions associated therewith have been mutually terminated.

Mesa continues to explore strategic alternatives and as such continues to be involved in negotiations with arms' length third parties regarding possible financings and transactions that may result in a material and fundamental change to the Company. There can be no assurances that the company's efforts will result in any other transaction being pursued, entered into or consummated.

For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MESA EXPLORATION CORP.

(signed) Foster Wilson, President and CEO

For further information call:

Corporate Communications Mesa 1-775-771-5219

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include unsuccessful exploration results, changes in metals prices, changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration and unanticipated changes in key management personnel,. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

