Mesa Exploration Corp. Update on Delist and Other Relevant Matters

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2019, it will be completing its delisting from The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") imminently. All conditions have been met for the delisting and the TSXV will advise the Company of a formal delisting date. The TSXV will issue a bulletin to this effect and the Company will issue a news release announcing the formal delist date and file same on SEDAR.

Immediately following the delisting the Company intends to complete the rest of the actions and matters approved at the most recent annual and special meeting of shareholders. These include certain debt settlements for shares, a 15:1consolidation of the Company's common shares, a change of the Company's name to Mesa Capital Corp., and the spin out of the Company's mineral assets to a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities in other industries, including the American cannabis sector.

For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MESA EXPLORATION CORP.

(signed) Foster Wilson, President and CEO

For further information call:

Corporate Communications Mesa 1-775-771-5219

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the delisting of the Common Shares from the Exchange, the issuance of a subsequent press release of the Company in connection therewith, the completion of Mesa's name change, and the Company's planned transition into the cannabis sector. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to financial market conditions, the ability of the Company to identify suitable acquisitions within the cannabis sector; performance of third parties; uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; and risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48391