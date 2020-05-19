Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mesa Exploration Corp.    MSAJF   CA59064J1075

MESA EXPLORATION CORP.

(MSAJF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesa Announces Debt Conversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces that the Company and certain creditors have entered into debt settlement agreements dated May 11, 2020 pursuant to which indebtedness in the aggregate amount of CAD$377,323.29, inclusive of interest, has been converted into 10,780,665 Mesa common shares (the "Debt Conversion"). The Mesa common shares issued in connection with the Debt Conversion are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance. The issuance of Mesa common shares in connection with the Debt Conversion did not result in the creation of any new insider or control blocks in Mesa.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the participation by Mr. Foster Wilson, CEO of the Company, in the Debt Conversion constitutes a "related party transaction", and Mesa relies on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
MESA EXPLORATION CORP.

(signed) Foster Wilson, President and CEO

For further information call:

Corporate Communications Mesa 1-775-771-5219

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the delisting of the Common Shares from the Exchange, the issuance of a subsequent press release of the Company in connection therewith, the completion of Mesa's name change, and the Company's planned transition into the cannabis sector. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to financial market conditions, the ability of the Company to identify suitable acquisitions within the cannabis sector; performance of third parties; uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; and risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56153


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MESA EXPLORATION CORP.
08:50pMesa Announces Debt Conversion
NE
01/02MESA EXPLORATION : Debt Settlement for Shares, Share Consolidation and Other Rel..
AQ
2019Mesa Exploration Corp. Debt Settlement for Shares, Share Consolidation and Ot..
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Corp. Confirmation of Delist
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Corp. Update on Delist and Other Relevant Matters
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Announces Receipt of Loan
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Announces Loan and Proposed Spin Out of Mineral Exploration ..
NE
2019Mesa Exploration Corp. Terminates Letter Agreement with Sunrite
NE
2018Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Place..
NE
More news
Chart MESA EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group