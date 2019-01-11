Mesabi Trust : Press Release

The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of One
Dollar and Thirty-Nine Cents ($1.39) per Unit of Beneficial Interest
payable on February 20, 2019 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at
the close of business on January 30, 2019. This compares to a
distribution of one dollar eighteen cents ($1.18) per Unit for the same
period last year.
The twenty-one cents ($0.21) per Unit increase in the current
distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at
the same time last year, is primarily attributable to higher average
iron ore sales prices for shipments during the third calendar quarter
2018 compared to the same period of 2017, and to the Trust’s receipt of
total royalty payments of $18,258,705 on October 30, 2018 from Cliffs
Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), which was higher than the
total royalty payments of $15,547,953 received by the Trust from
Northshore in October 2017. The Trust’s announcement today also reflects
the Mesabi Trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust presently has
sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also
maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserve in order for the
Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present
and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may
reasonably arise in the iron ore and steel industries generally.
Quarterly royalty payments from Northshore for iron ore shipments during
Northshore’s fourth calendar quarter, which are payable to Mesabi Trust
under the royalty agreement, are due on January 30, 2019, together with
the quarterly royalty report. After receiving the quarterly royalty
report at the end of January 2019, Mesabi Trust plans to file a summary
of the quarterly royalty report with the Securities and Exchange
Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with
respect to iron ore pellet production, iron ore pricing and adjustments
to pricing, shipments by Northshore, royalty (including bonus royalty)
payments, and other matters, which statements are intended to be made
under the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual production, prices, price
adjustments, and shipments of iron ore pellets, as well as actual
royalty payments (including bonus royalties) could differ materially
from current expectations due to inherent risks and uncertainties such
as general adverse business and industry economic trends, uncertainties
arising from war, terrorist events and other global events, higher or
lower customer demand for steel and iron ore, decisions by mine
operators regarding curtailments or idling of production lines or entire
plants, announcements and implementation of trade tariffs, environmental
compliance uncertainties, difficulties in obtaining and renewing
necessary operating permits, higher imports of steel and iron ore
substitutes, processing difficulties, consolidation and restructuring in
the domestic steel market, indexing features in Cliffs Pellet Agreements
resulting in adjustments to royalties payable to Mesabi Trust and other
factors. Further, substantial portions of royalties earned by Mesabi
Trust are based on estimated prices that are subject to quarterly and
final adjustments, which can be positive or negative, and are dependent
in part on multiple price and inflation index factors under agreements
to which Mesabi Trust is not a party and that are not known until after
the end of a contract year. Although the Mesabi Trustees believe that
any such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions,
such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information
concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the
Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Mesabi Trust undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made
herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
