Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesabi Trust - MSB

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Mesabi Trust ("Mesabi" or the "Company") (NYSE: MSB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Mesabi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2020, Mesabi issued a press release declaring a $0.56 per share quarterly dividend, representing a significant decrease from its prior dividend of $0.70 per share. Mesabi advised investors that the decrease was "primarily attributable to a lower volume of iron ore shipments, at lower prices, during the three month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, and to the Trust's receipt of total royalty payments of $9,410,394 on January 30, 2020 from Northshore Mining Company ('Northshore'), which was lower than the total royalty payments of $12,388,664 received by the Trust from Northshore in January 2019." On this news, Mesabi's stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $13.01 per share on April 14, 2020.

