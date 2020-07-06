Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mesoblast Limited    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expanded Access Protocol Initiated for Compassionate Use of Remestemcel-L in Children With Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Associated With COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) today announced that an expanded access protocol (EAP) has been initiated in the United States for compassionate use of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L in the treatment of COVID-19 infected children with cardiovascular and other complications of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Patients aged between two months and 17 years may receive one or two doses of remestemcel-L within five days of referral under the EAP.

The protocol was filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provides physicians with access to remestemcel-L for an intermediate-size patient population1 under Mesoblast’s existing Investigational New Drug (IND) application. According to the FDA, expanded access is a potential pathway for a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to gain access to an investigational medical product for treatment outside of clinical trials when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available.

MIS-C is a life-threatening complication of COVID-19 in otherwise healthy children and adolescents that includes massive simultaneous inflammation of multiple critical organs and their vasculature. In approximately 50% of cases this inflammation is associated with significant cardiovascular complications that directly involve heart muscle and may result in decreased cardiac function. In addition, the virus can result in dilation of coronary arteries with unknown future consequences. Recent articles from Europe and the United States have described this disease in detail.2-5 

Mesoblast Chief Medical Officer Dr Fred Grossman said: “The extensive body of safety and efficacy data generated to date using remestemcel-L in children with graft versus host disease suggest that our cellular therapy could provide a clinically important therapeutic benefit in MIS-C patients, especially if the heart is involved as a target organ for inflammation. Use of remestemcel-L in children with COVID-19 builds on and extends the potential application of this cell therapy in COVID-19 cytokine storm beyond the most severe adults with acute respiratory distress syndrome.” 

Remestemcel-L
Remestemcel-L is an investigational therapy comprising culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor and is administered in a series of intravenous infusions. Remestemcel-L is believed to have immunomodulatory properties to counteract the inflammatory processes that are implicated in several diseases by down-regulating the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, increasing production of anti-inflammatory cytokines, and enabling recruitment of naturally occurring anti-inflammatory cells to involved tissues.

1.www.clinicaltrials.gov; NCT04456439
2.Lancet2020; May 7. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31094-1
3.Lancet. 2020; (May 13) https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31103-X
4.https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2021756
5.https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2021680

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property (IP) portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast’s Biologics License Application to seek approval of its product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (acute GVHD) has been accepted for priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and if approved, product launch in the United States is expected in 2020. Remestemcel-L is also being developed for other inflammatory diseases in children and adults including moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the timing, progress and results of Mesoblast’s preclinical and clinical studies; Mesoblast’s ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved; Mesoblast’s ability to establish and maintain intellectual property on its product candidates and Mesoblast’s ability to successfully defend these in cases of alleged infringement. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For further information, please contact:

Media
Julie Meldrum
T: +61 3 9639 6036
E:julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com		Kristen Bothwell
T: +1 917 613 5434
E:kbothwell@rubenstein.com
  
Investors
Schond Greenway
T: +212 880 2060
E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com
Paul Hughes 
T: +61 3 9639 6036
E: paul.hughes@mesoblast.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MESOBLAST LIMITED
06:01aExpanded Access Protocol Initiated for Compassionate Use of Remestemcel-L in ..
GL
06/02MESOBLAST LIMITED : - Remestemcel-L Improves Outcomes in Inflammatory Lung Disea..
AQ
06/01MESOBLAST : Remestemcel-l improves respiratory and functional outcomes in patien..
AQ
06/01Remestemcel-L Improves Respiratory and Functional Outcomes in Patients With I..
GL
05/29MESOBLAST : Reports strong financial position and substantial operational progre..
AQ
05/27MESOBLAST : MSB Reports Q3 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
PU
05/27MESOBLAST : Third Quarter Results Presentation
PU
05/27MESOBLAST : Reports Strong Financial Position and Substantial Operational Progre..
AQ
05/26Mesoblast to Host Analyst Call on Financial Results for Period Ended March 31..
GL
05/25MESOBLAST LIMITED : - 3 Articles on RYONCIL GvHD Trial Results Published in BBMT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 69,6 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net income 2020 -97,6 M -68,1 M -68,1 M
Net cash 2020 67,2 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 956 M 1 358 M 1 364 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 27,1x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,03 AUD
Last Close Price 3,37 AUD
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Joseph R. Swedish Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Fred Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Karen Segal Head-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED62.02%1 358
LONZA GROUP45.13%40 295
CELLTRION, INC.70.99%34 505
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.47.93%29 259
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.41%27 025
INCYTE CORPORATION21.93%23 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group