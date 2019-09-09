Log in
MESOBLAST LIMITED

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report  
09/09
1.455 AUD   --.--%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : Analyst Call Details

09/09/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

MESOBLAST CORPORATE UPDATE: ANALYST CALL

Melbourne, Australia; September 10, 2019 and New York, USA; September 9, 2019: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will provide a corporate update in an analyst call today. A webcast will begin at 10.30am AEST Tuesday September 10, 2019; 8.30pm EDT Monday September 9, 2019.

The webcast can be accessed via https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d71f3b98ab2617d254fa91c

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1 800 558 698 (toll-free Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 10002044.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company's website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum

Schond Greenway

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9639 6036

T: +1 212 880 2060

E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com

E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:11:04 UTC
