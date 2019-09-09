Mesoblast : Analyst Call Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward- looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and future events , recent changes in regulatory laws, and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operation, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of, or potential applications for, Mesoblast's adult stem cell technologies; expectations regarding the strength of Mesoblast's intellectual property, the timeline for Mesoblast's regulatory approval process, and the scalability and efficiency of manufacturing processes; expectations about Mesoblast's ability to grow its business and statements regarding its relationships with current and potential future business partners and future benefits of those relationships; statements concerning Mesoblast's share price or potential market capitalization; and statements concerning Mesoblast's capital requirements and ability to raise future capital, among others. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. You should read this presentation together with our financial statements and the notes related thereto, as well as the risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, include, without limitation: risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products; uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances; government regulation; the need for future capital; dependence upon collaborators; and protection of our intellectual property rights, among others. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Our Mission
Mesoblast is committed to bringing to market innovative cellular medicines to treat serious and life-threatening illnesses
Corporate History
Over a decade of scientific, manufacturing, clinical development and corporate development experience targeted at bringing to market allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases
2004:
2013:
2015:
2017:
Mesoblast founded in
Acquired MSC business
Dual listed onthe
Entered licensing
Melbourne, Australiaand
from Osiris
Nasdaq
agreement with Takeda for
listed on theASX
Therapeutics with
the treatment of certain
trailing earn-out and
fistulae; in 2018 Alofisel®
milestone payments
received approval in EU
2019:
2019:
Smith & Nephew
Strategic Partnership
acquired Osiris
in Chronic Low Back
Therapeutics, became
Pain in Europe & Latin
Mesoblast's licensor
America with
for the MSCbusiness
Grünenthal
2010:
2011:
2014:
2016:
2018:
Entered intostrategic
Entered into
Granted manufacturing
TEMCELL® HS Inj
Entered into
alliance with Cephalon to
manufacturingpartnership
pioneer status by
(MSC
partnership
develop and commercialize
with Lonza Group in
Economic
medicine) launched in
agreement with Tasly
MPCtherapeutics
Singapore for MPC
Development Board of
Japanby Mesoblast
for cardiovascular
medicines
Singapore
licenseeJCR
assets inChina
2019:
Initiated first BLA submission to US FDA: remestemcel-L (MSC) for steroid refractory acute graft versus hostdisease (aGVHD)
Premier Global Cellular Medicines Company
Innovative Technology
Late Stage Pipeline
Platform1
Commercialization
Innovative technology targets some of the most severe disease states refractoryto conventional therapies
Well characterized multimodal mechanisms of action
Underpinned by extensive, global IPestate
Initiated rolling filing with US FDA for approval for steroid- refractory aGVHD
Two Phase 3 product candidates - heart failure and back pain - with near term US trial readouts
Heart failure Phase 3 product candidate partnered in China
Building US sales force for aGVHD launch, if approved
Industrial-scalemanufacturing to meet commercial demand
First approved products commercialized by licensees in Japan2 and Europe3
Continued growth in royalty revenues from strategic partnerships
1. Mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) and their culture-expanded progeny mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).
2.
Licensee JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. received the first full PMDA approval for an allogeneic cellular medicine in Japan and markets this product under its trademark, TEMCELL® Hs Inj.
3.
Licensee Takeda received first central marketing authorization approval from the European Commission for an allogeneic stem cell therapy and markets this product under its trademark Alofisel®.
