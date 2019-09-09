Log in
Mesoblast : Analyst Call Presentation

09/09/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Chronic Low Back Pain: MPC-06-ID

Strategic Development & Commercialization Partnership with Grünenthal for Europe & Latin America

10 September 2019

Nasdaq: MESO ASX: MSB

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward- looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and future events , recent changes in regulatory laws, and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operation, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of, or potential applications for, Mesoblast's adult stem cell technologies; expectations regarding the strength of Mesoblast's intellectual property, the timeline for Mesoblast's regulatory approval process, and the scalability and efficiency of manufacturing processes; expectations about Mesoblast's ability to grow its business and statements regarding its relationships with current and potential future business partners and future benefits of those relationships; statements concerning Mesoblast's share price or potential market capitalization; and statements concerning Mesoblast's capital requirements and ability to raise future capital, among others. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. You should read this presentation together with our financial statements and the notes related thereto, as well as the risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, include, without limitation: risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products; uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances; government regulation; the need for future capital; dependence upon collaborators; and protection of our intellectual property rights, among others. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

| 2

Our Mission

Mesoblast is committed to bringing to market innovative cellular medicines to treat serious and life-threatening illnesses

|3

Corporate History

Over a decade of scientific, manufacturing, clinical development and corporate development experience targeted at bringing to market allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases

2004:

2013:

2015:

2017:

Mesoblast founded in

Acquired MSC business

Dual listed onthe

Entered licensing

Melbourne, Australiaand

from Osiris

Nasdaq

agreement with Takeda for

listed on theASX

Therapeutics with

the treatment of certain

trailing earn-out and

fistulae; in 2018 Alofisel®

milestone payments

received approval in EU

2019:

2019:

Smith & Nephew

Strategic Partnership

acquired Osiris

in Chronic Low Back

Therapeutics, became

Pain in Europe & Latin

Mesoblast's licensor

America with

for the MSCbusiness

Grünenthal

2010:

2011:

2014:

2016:

2018:

Entered intostrategic

Entered into

Granted manufacturing

TEMCELL® HS Inj

Entered into

alliance with Cephalon to

manufacturingpartnership

pioneer status by

(MSC

partnership

develop and commercialize

with Lonza Group in

Economic

medicine) launched in

agreement with Tasly

MPCtherapeutics

Singapore for MPC

Development Board of

Japanby Mesoblast

for cardiovascular

medicines

Singapore

licenseeJCR

assets inChina

2019:

Initiated first BLA submission to US FDA: remestemcel-L (MSC) for steroid refractory acute graft versus hostdisease (aGVHD)

|4

Premier Global Cellular Medicines Company

Innovative Technology

Late Stage Pipeline

Platform1

Commercialization

  • Innovative technology targets some of the most severe disease states refractoryto conventional therapies
  • Well characterized multimodal mechanisms of action
  • Underpinned by extensive, global IPestate
  • Initiated rolling filing with US FDA for approval for steroid- refractory aGVHD
  • Two Phase 3 product candidates - heart failure and back pain - with near term US trial readouts
  • Heart failure Phase 3 product candidate partnered in China
  • Building US sales force for aGVHD launch, if approved
  • Industrial-scalemanufacturing to meet commercial demand
  • First approved products commercialized by licensees in Japan2 and Europe3
  • Continued growth in royalty revenues from strategic partnerships

1. Mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) and their culture-expanded progeny mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

2.

Licensee JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. received the first full PMDA approval for an allogeneic cellular medicine in Japan and markets this product under its trademark, TEMCELL® Hs Inj.

| 5

3.

Licensee Takeda received first central marketing authorization approval from the European Commission for an allogeneic stem cell therapy and markets this product under its trademark Alofisel®.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:21:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28,2 M
EBIT 2020 -140 M
Net income 2020 -137 M
Debt 2020 86,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,11x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,63x
EV / Sales2020 28,6x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 720 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,82  AUD
Last Close Price 1,46  AUD
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Skerrett Chief Medical Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED25.43%494
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.62%30 181
LONZA GROUP40.68%26 970
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 764
INCYTE CORPORATION24.61%17 042
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION91.54%15 650
