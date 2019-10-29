Mesoblast : Annual Report to shareholders

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F
-
REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
-
SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of event requiring this shell company report
For the transition period from to
Commission file number 001-37626
MESOBLAST LIMITED
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
N/A
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
AUSTRALIA
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Level 38, 55 Collins Street
Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
Telephone: +61 (3) 9639 6036
(Address of principal executive offices)
Silviu Itescu
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +61 (3) 9639 6036; Fax: +61 (3) 9639 6030
Level 38, 55 Collins Street
Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. None
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act.
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
American Depositary Shares, each representing five Ordinary Shares*
|
MESO
|
The NASDAQ Global Select Market
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.
None
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report. 498,626,208 Ordinary Shares
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, or a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
Large accelerated filer
|
|
Accelerated filer
|
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emerging growth company
|
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:
|
|
|
International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP
|
|
Accounting Standards Board
|
|
Other
|
If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. Item 17 Item 18
If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.