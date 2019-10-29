Mesoblast : Annual Report to shareholders

Dear shareholders,

We are pleased to share our achievements over the past year and update you on our strategic goals and objectives for this current fiscal year.

During the past year, Mesoblast initiated a rolling submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for a Biologics License Application for remestemcel-L, our proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal lineage cell therapy for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute Graft Versus Host Disease (SR-aGVHD) in children. The BLA filing is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, paving the way for a potential first FDA approval and US market launch in 2020.

We have been very encouraged by the market success and adoption of the closely related allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapy TEMCELL HS Inj.®1 commercialized in Japan by our licensee JCR Pharmaceuticals. The insight gained from the commercial success of TEMCELL in the treatment of children and adults in Japan with SR-aGVHD has informed our efforts and strategies for the US market. Based on population size and pharmacoeconomic benefits, we believe the US represents approximately an eight-fold larger commercial opportunity than Japan.

Key to commercial success of our potential first US product launch will be establishment of a targeted sales force and manufacture of sufficient product inventory. We are building a targeted commercial organization to ensure appropriate promotional activities and reimbursement arrangements are in place. In addition, we have just entered into a commercial manufacturing agreement with Lonza to facilitate inventory build ahead of the planned US market launch of remestemcel-L,

as well as commercial supply to meet our long-term market projections.