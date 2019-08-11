Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mesoblast limited    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
1.47 AUD   +2.44%
10:01pMESOBLAST : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO
PU
07/31Mesoblast Quarterly Cash Flow Report
GL
07/26MESOBLAST LIMITED : - Circulation Research Highlights MSB Heart Failure Therapy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

MESOBLAST APPOINTS LEADING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Melbourne, Australia; August 12, 2019 and New York; USA; August 11, 2019: Mesoblast

Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Fred Grossman as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), based in New York. Dr Grossman brings a wealth of commercial experience gained from numerous leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies. The appointment aligns closely with the Company's commercial objectives for its lead products.

Dr Grossman has over 20 years of industry experience, and has held key leadership positions at major global pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Sunovion, and Glenmark. During his career, he has managed global clinical development, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs and clinical operations for innovative product development, as well as United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals and post-market support for numerous blockbuster, specialty and generic products. Dr Grossman has led and built teams in the United States, Europe and Japan with responsibility for global medical affairs, global clinical development, health economics & outcomes research (HEOR) and global drug safety.

At J&J and Eli Lilly, Dr Grossman was responsible for multiple New Drug Applications (NDAs) to the FDA. At BMS, he was Global Head of the Medical Affairs organization, with focus on immunology and cardiovascular diseases. As Head of Clinical Development, Medical Affairs & Drug Safety at 6,000- person global pharma Sunovion, a subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Dr Grossman had responsibility across teams in the United States, Europe and Japan and successfully launched a blockbuster product in the United States market. More recently, he was CMO at Glenmark, an India-based global pharma with 12,000 people, where he oversaw a portfolio spanning biologics, branded drugs, and generics, including in immunology and immuno-oncology.

Dr Grossman said: "I am very excited to have the opportunity of working at Mesoblast, a very innovative company with a mature pipeline of cellular medicines that have the potential to address some of the most severe diseases affecting people worldwide. I look forward to utilizing the experience gained from many product launches to ensure that Mesoblast successfully transitions to a commercial organization with the planned launch of its first product in the United States."

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu thanked outgoing CMO Dr Donna Skerrett for her valuable contributions during the Company's development stages. Dr Skerrett will continue in an advisory role.

Dr Itescu welcomed Dr Grossman to the Company, stating: "Fred brings to Mesoblast extensive industry experience which is extremely valuable to the strategic and execution phases of our commercial transition as we prepare for our first FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) and commercial product launch in the United States market. His strong track record of building high- performing teams and setting corporate culture make him ideally suited to lead our late-stage product development strategies and commercial execution."

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the- shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward- looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing, progress and results of Mesoblast's preclinical and clinical studies in aGVHD; Mesoblast's ability to advance its aGVHD product candidate into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for aGVHD; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast's product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum

Schond Greenway

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9639 6036

T: +1 212 880 2060

E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com

E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 02:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MESOBLAST LIMITED
10:01pMESOBLAST : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO
PU
07/31Mesoblast Quarterly Cash Flow Report
GL
07/26MESOBLAST LIMITED : - Circulation Research Highlights MSB Heart Failure Therapy
AQ
07/25Circulation Research Special Article Highlights Potential Of Mesoblast Cell T..
GL
07/24MESOBLAST : Circulation Research Highlights MSB Heart Failure Therapy
PU
06/27MESOBLAST : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
06/26MESOBLAST : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
06/25MESOBLAST : Heart Failure Cell Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA..
AQ
06/25MESOBLAST : Heart Failure Cell Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA..
AQ
06/24MESOBLAST LIMITED : - FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug for End Stage CHF with LVA..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 23,4 M
EBIT 2019 -136 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Debt 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,80x
EV / Sales2019 32,9x
EV / Sales2020 28,0x
Capitalization 728 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,82  AUD
Last Close Price 1,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 91,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Skerrett Chief Medical Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED23.71%495
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC34.29%30 560
LONZA GROUP35.57%26 386
INCYTE CORPORATION28.62%17 590
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 355
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION87.46%15 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group