Mesoblast : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
333 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, California 90071-1406
thecapitalgroup.com
4 December 2019
BY EMAIL
Mesoblast Limited
55 Collins Street, Level 38
Melbourne, VIC
Australia 3000
|
Re:
|
Notice of Person Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B
Company Secretary:
Enclosed is a Notice under Section 671B of Person Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder dated 03 December 2019. Please note that a copy of this report has been sent to the Australian Stock Exchange.
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Mesoblast Limited for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on Form 605 are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies that make up CGC.
Please note that CGC or one of its affiliates has made notifications to your company pursuant to Section 671B in the past.
For the purpose of this Notice, an outstanding share balance of 536,679,434 shares was used to calculate the percentage of holdings. We believe this outstanding share balance is correct; however, if this number is not accurate, please contact us as soon as possible so we may make the necessary revisions.
Should you have questions or require additional information, please contact us at (213) 615-0469. Alternatively, you may contact us via e-mail at GRGroup@capgroup.com.
Regards,
Vivian Wang
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
Mesoblast Limited
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
ACN: 109 431 870
|
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
|
|
|
|
CAN/ARSN (if applicable
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
|
3 December 2019
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
22 October 2019
|
The previous notice was dated
|
21 October 2019
The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company (Capital Research and Management Company) which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071.
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
Nature of change
|
Consideration given
|
Class (6)
|
Person's votes
|
change
|
relevant interest
|
(4)
|
in relation to
|
and
|
affected
|
|
changed
|
|
change (5)
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
|
22 October
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
The Capital Group
|
|
Average price of
|
26,814,723
|
|
through 3
|
Disposal of Shares
|
1.711 AUD per
|
Ordinary
|
26,814,723
|
Companies, Inc.
|
December
|
|
ordinary share
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
22 October
|
|
|
|
19,614
|
|
2019
|
The Capital Group
|
|
Average price of
|
ADRs
|
|
through 3
|
Disposal of ADRs
|
(1 ADR = 5
|
98,070
|
Companies, Inc.
|
6.154 USD per ADR
|
December
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Shares)
|
See Annexure A dated 21 October 2019
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
|
333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor
|
Los Angeles, CA 90071
|
The shares being reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management companies (Capital Research and Management Company) which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.
See Annexure A dated 3 December 2019 (copy attached)
Signature
|
print name: Donald H. Rolfe
|
capacity: Senior Counsel
|
sign here
|
|
date: 04 December 2019
Annexure "A"
This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 605 (cease) signed by this corporation on 4 December 2019.
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
By: ______________________________________
Donald H. Rolfe, Senior Counsel
Australia Annexure A
Mesoblast Limited
As of 3 December 2019
|
CG Investment Management Company
|
Account Number
|
Number of Shares
|
% Held
|
Capital Research and Management Company
|
11000014
|
647,735
|
0.12%
|
|
11000843
|
2,085
|
0.00%
|
|
11966300
|
190
|
0.00%
|
|
|
650,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
650,010
|
0.12%
Australia Annexure A
Nominee List
Mesoblast Limited
As of 3 December 2019
Nominee Name
Cede & Co.
55 Water Street
New York, NY 10006
|
11000014
|
647,735
|
11000843
|
2,085
|
11966300
|
190
|
Total Shares:
|
650,010
|
|
|
