Mesoblast : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Mesoblast Limited ABN 68 109 431 870

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director William Burns (Mesoblast Vice Chairman) Date of last notice 8 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Not applicable (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 December 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 30,330 ordinary shares 200,000 options Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 32,670 ordinary shares Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration AU$59,786.10 (AU$1.83 per share) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 63,000 ordinary shares 200,000 options