MESOBLAST LIMITED

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report  
News 
News

Mesoblast : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
12/04/2019 | 08:25pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mesoblast Limited

ABN

68 109 431 870

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Burns (Mesoblast Vice Chairman)

Date of last notice

8 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

30,330 ordinary shares

200,000 options

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

32,670 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

AU$59,786.10 (AU$1.83 per share)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

63,000 ordinary shares

200,000 options

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On market share purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:24:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 72,1 M
EBIT 2020 -77,6 M
Net income 2020 -91,4 M
Debt 2020 68,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,04x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,39x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2021 8,42x
Capitalization 965 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,73  AUD
Last Close Price 1,81  AUD
Spread / Highest target 480%
Spread / Average Target 217%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Joseph R. Swedish Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Fred Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Karen Segal Head-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED57.76%667
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.39%27 813
LONZA GROUP30.82%25 087
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.109.90%20 383
INCYTE CORPORATION47.98%20 269
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 721
