Mesoblast : Cleansing notice and Appendix 3B

This notice is given by Mesoblast Limited ACN 109 431 870 (Mesoblast) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Mesoblast has issued 1,209,187 ordinary shares in Mesoblast (the Shares) to Maxim

Group as consideration for advisory services in connection with the completion of the strategic partnership with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group.

Mesoblast advises that:

1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

3. as at the date of this notice, Mesoblast has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Mesoblast; and

(b)section 674 of the Corporations Act;

4. as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act; and

5. the Company remains in active discussions with a number of potential global commercialization partners and strategic financial institutions regarding potential transactions and access to non-dilutive capital. In addition, the Company has completed patient recruitment in the events-driven Phase 3 trial of its advanced chronic heart failure product candidate, as indicated in the ASX announcement filed concurrently with this notice.

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued Ordinary shares.

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1,260,295 ordinary shares, 990,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares.

1,260,295 ordinary shares (fully paid) as per the company's constitution.

200,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares at a price per share of A$1.52, vesting in three equal tranches on 18 June 2019, 18 June 2020 and 18 June 2021 respectively, and expiring 17 June 2025.

200,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares at a price per share of A$1.56, vesting in three equal tranches on 11 July 2019, 11 July 2020 and 11 July 2021 respectively, and expiring 10 July 2025.

590,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares at a price per share of A$1.33, vesting in three equal tranches on 30 November 2019, 30 November 2020 and 30 November 2021 respectively, and expiring 29 November 2025.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1AYes for the ordinary shares.

Shares issued on the exercise of unquoted options will rank equally with quoted shares as from their date of issue.

1,209,187 ordinary shares issued (fully paid) issued for consideration of US$1,170,000 (A$1.33 per share).

51,108 ordinary shares issued upon the exercise of options in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan for consideration of A$40,854.

Each option was issued for no issue price.

1,209,187 ordinary shares issued to Maxim Group as consideration for advisory services in connection with the completion of the strategic partnership with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group 51,108 ordinary shares (fully paid) issued upon the exercise of options in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan.

990,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Share Option Plan.

NoNot applicableNot applicableNot applicable

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6fNumber of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6gIf +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6hIf +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6iCalculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

Not applicableNot applicableNot applicableNot applicableNot applicable

+Issue dates

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Date Number of ordinary

Number +Class 498,626,208 Ordinary shares

Number +Class 23,951,226 (16,666 options have been cancelled since last Appendix 3B) 1,500,000 Unquoted options Incentive rights

Registered shares issued 15 Oct 2018 51,108 4 Jan 2019 1,209,187 Total 1,260,295 Number of unquoted Date options to acquire Registered shares issued 31 Dec 2018 200,000 31 Dec 2018 200,000 31 Dec 2018 590,000 Total 990,000 Appendix 3B Page 3

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

