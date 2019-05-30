Log in
Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Period Ended March 31, 2019

05/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) will report financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 in a webcast beginning at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 EDT; 8:30am Friday, May 31, 2019 AEST.

The live webcast can be accessed via https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5ce635514b5ab5633996c030

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1 800 558 698 (toll-free Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 10000574.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website – www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX: MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

For further information, please contact:

Julie MeldrumSchond Greenway
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
MesoblastMesoblast
T: +61 3 9639 6036T: +1 212 880 2060
E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.comE: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
